While the result of the home opener for the Bobcat football team did not come out as hoped, it was still a day of honors and recognition at Peru State.



As has been the traditional for many years, the annual Swenson Award presentation took place at halftime of the football game with Missouri Valley.



About the Swenson Award



Each year since 1925, outstanding student-athletes have been presented with the Bert Swenson award in recognition of their participation in athletics, outstanding character, personality, service, and loyalty to Peru State. The award was created in memory of Bert and Stella Swenson's 13-month old son, Bert. Jr., who passed away.



Bert Swenson, Sr., was a football great who graduated from Peru State College in 1909. The Shickley, Nebraska, native served as the football team captain and class president during his senior year at PSC. In 2009, Mr. Swenson was honored posthumously with his induction into the PSC athletic hall of fame. '



Since 1999, a female and male selection has been made by members of the athletic department staff.



2018-19 Recipients



The individuals selected as the 2018-19 recipients were Nadja Janjevic (Podgorica, Montenegro), Emily Whipple (Lincoln), and Chaz Dunn (Falls City). As there was a tie in the voting for the female honoree, both were honored. Janjevic was unable to attend the event.



The following is what was noted about each of the individuals.



Nadja Janjevic



Janjevic was a four-year member of the Bobcat volleyball team.



She was twice named as a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete and a Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Scholar-Athlete. Janjevic was a two-time President's List honoree and six times was recognized on the College's Dean's List.



On the court, Janjevic was a four-year starter and letter winner. She served as a captain her senior season. Janjevic earned Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) honors each of her four seasons. After her freshman year, she earned honorable mention recognition. As a sophomore, she was named to the first team. As a junior and senior, Janjevic was named to the second team. She was also recognized four years by the Omaha World-Herald on the All-Nebraska NAIA Teams as honorable mention.



On campus, she was a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) and a two-year member of Phi Beta Lambda (PBL). In PBL, Janjevic placed numerous times at the state level and following her junior year, placed in the top ten at the national level. Following her junior year, she was named as a National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American.



Janjevic is currently in Montenegro preparing to play for an international volleyball team while seeking employment related to her business major.



Emily Whipple

Whipple was a four-year member of the Bobcat golf team. She served one year as the team captain.



At the end of her career, Whipple was twice named to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-America® NAIA Women's At-Large Second Team.



Whipple was also a two-year Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete and a two-time Heart Scholar-Athlete. She was a Board of Trustees recipient.



On the Peru State campus, Whipple was very busy as well. She was a four-year member of the Christian Student Fellowship (CSF) and was on the CSF Leadership Team. She was also a four-year member of the Peru Student Education Association and served one year as its president. Whipple was a two-year Admissions Ambassador, was a Resident Assistant, and was elected by her peers to be the 2018 Homecoming Queen.



Whipple was also a member of the Alpha Chi academic honorary and was a Kappa Delta Pi member.



Just a few weeks ago, Whipple began her teaching career with the Lincoln Public Schools as an eighth grade mathematics teacher.



Chaz Dunn



Dunn was a five-year member of the Bobcat baseball team having red-shirted his freshman season.



He was a three-year starter with the first two years in the infield and in the outfield as a senior. Dunn completed his senior season with a perfect fielding percentage.



After his senior year, Dunn was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District First Team. Following his junior season, he was named as the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) A.O. Duer Award winner – one of the top honors for student-athletes in the conference.



Dunn was a three-time Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete and a three-time Heart Scholar-Athlete. He was on the President's List one time and was named to the Dean's List eight times.



One of the most notable aspects about Dunn was his service to his fellow student-athletes on the Student Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC). He was a five-year member and served as the president for three consecutive years – the only multiple-year lead in SAAC's history.



Dunn was a member of Phi Beta Lambda for two years and earned state awards qualifying him for national competition. In addition, he was a marketing department intern during his senior year.



Finally, Dunn was the voice of the Bobcat Buzz for four years while providing interviews of College personnel and Bobcat seniors which aired weekly on the Nebraska City radio station.



Presently, Dunn is residing in Hastings with his new wife Elizabeth and is seeking employment in the area.