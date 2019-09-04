For the first time in four years, the Peru State Bobcat volleyball team will be hosting their own Fall Classic. It will be held this coming Friday and Saturday in the Al Wheeler Activity Center (AWAC) on the campus of the College.



Five different states will be represented in the tournament. Besides Peru State, the other five teams participating will be Mount Marty (S.D.), Mayville State (N.D.), Sterling (Kan.), Briar Cliff (Iowa), and Bethel (Kan.).



It should be an interesting tournament as the teams look to gain some early season wins. The team records as of Sept. 3 are: Mount Marty (4-5), Mayville State (2-6), Sterling (2-4), Briar Cliff (6-3), Bethel (2-5), and Peru State (1-8).



Admissions for a single-day would be as follows: Adult - $8, Senior (Over 65) - $7, Student (7-17) - $5. A two-day pass will be available at the following prices: Adult and Senior - $10 and Student - $5.



Video, without commentary, will be available via https://portal.stretchinternet.com/perust/. Please note this will be shot from the side so that both courts are in the picture.