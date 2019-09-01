The Bobcat volleyball team hit a rough patch over the Labor Day weekend as they dropped four straight matches in the GoSarpy.Com Labor Day Classic. The tournament was hosted by Bellevue University.



On Friday, Peru State fell to Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 25-23, 25-20, 25-9 and then dropped a close five-set match to College of the Ozarks (COO) (Mo.) 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-9. After the tournament, Lawrence Tech is 3-1 while the College of the Ozarks is 2-3.



Then, on Saturday, the 'Cats were swept in both of their matches. They fell to McPherson (Kan.) 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 and then were defeated by #17 Westmont (Calif.) 25-10, 25-11, 25-18. McPherson finished the tournament with a 4-4 mark while Westmont is now 8-2.

Peru State is now 1-8 on the season.



Lawrence Tech Statistics



Lawrence Tech outhit the Bobcats .279 to .074 and finished with ten service aces compared to six for the 'Cats.



Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) led the team with seven kills while Dawson Sharman (Sidney) added five.



Cassidy Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) had nine assists while Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.) finished with eight.



Quinonez Holguin led the team with a season-high four service aces. Cudney and Sharman each finished with one.



Sharman led the team with 16 digs while Cudney added eight. Davis finished with seven while Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) and Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) each finished with five.



Alyssa Childers (Lincoln) and Grace Frederick (Benkelman) each had one block assist.



College of the Ozarks Statistics



The Bobcats hit better in this match, but still were outhit as COO hit .211 compared to .153 for the 'Cats. Peru State did have eight service aces compared to three for the Ozarks, but also had 11 service errors.



Cudney led the team with 21 kills with Sharman adding 12. Mallory Matthies (Omaha) had ten kills with Hannah Sexton (Sedalia, Colo.) finishing with seven.



Quinonez Holguin led the team with 26 assists while Davis adding 20.



Childers led the Bobcats with three services aces while Quinonez Holguin and Sharman each adding two. Birkle was credited with one service ace.



Cox, Sharman, Cudney, and Quinonez Holguin each were in double digits with digs with 19, 16, 14, and 12 respectively. Davis added five digs.



Tyra Molhoff (Lincoln) had one solo block and two block assists to lead the team at the net. Sexton added three block assists while Cudney, Childers, and Sharman each had two block assists.



McPherson Statistics



The Bulldogs held Peru State to its lowest hitting percentage of the tournament at the time as the Bobcats hit just .056 while McPherson hit .216. Peru State did have one more service ace than McPherson as they finished with five.



Cudney led the team with six kills while Savanna Davis (Anchorage, Alaska) added five in her first playing time of the season.



Quinonez Holguin had 12 assists while C. Davis finished with ten.



Cox led the team with two service aces while Cudney, Sharman, and C. Davis each adding one.



Cox also led the team with 18 digs while Cudney finished with 12. Quinonez Holguin added six with Sharman and Birkle each finishing with five.



The team recorded no solo blocks. Cudney led the 'Cats with three block assists while Molhoff, Childers, and S. Davis each had two block assists. Matthies, Frederick, and Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.) each had one block assist.



Westmont Statistics



Westmont overpowered the Bobcats as they hit an outstanding .391 and held Peru State to an .051 hitting average.



Matthies, Cudney, S. Davis, and Pyper Roseberry (Ralston) each finished with four kills.



C. Davis led the team with 13 assists while Quinonez Holguin added nine.



C. Davis also led the team with two service aces while Quinonez Holguin had one.



Cudney led the team with 13 digs while Cox finished with six.



Matthies and S. Davis were each credited with one solo block. Molhoff and Frederick each had one block assist.



Upcoming Matches



The Bobcats will be hosting their own fall classic this coming weekend. They will play Mount Marty (S.D.) at 3 p.m. on Friday and later will face Mayville State (N.D.) at 7 p.m. Mount Marty is presently 3-5 on the year while Mayville State is 2-6.



On Saturday, Briar Cliff (Iowa) and Sterling (Kan.) will be the opponents at 12 noon and 2 p.m. Briar Cliff has started the season with a 6-3 mark while Sterling is 2-4.