The Missouri Valley Vikings scored the first 24 points of the game on their way to a 27-14 win over the Peru State football team in the Oak Bowl on Saturday.



It was the season opener for both teams. The Vikings, from Marshall, Mo., start the season at 1-0 while the Bobcats are 0-1.



First Quarter Action



The Bobcats went three and out on their first possession and the Vikings took over on their own 27-yard line. Mo Valley took the ball and after nine plays and 73 yards they scored on a three-year run. The PAT was good and the Vikings led 7-0 at the 8:30 mark of the quarter.



On Peru State's next possession, the 'Cats got a first down on a 13-yard run by Justin Pool (Holton, Kan.) to Vikings' 39-yard line. On the next play, the Bobcats fumbled and Missouri Valley took over on Peru State's 41-yard line. A 27-yard pass was followed by a 14-yard run and the Vikings took a 14-0 lead at the 7:10 point in the quarter.



Neither team could mount much of an offense the rest of the quarter as it ended with Missouri Valley leading 14-0.



Second Quarter Action



Peru State's first possession ended with the punt being blocked and downed at the Bobcats' three-yard line.



It only took Missouri Valley two plays to score and after the PAT, the Vikings led 21-0 with 12:58 left in the first half.



It was a repeat action on the next Bobcat set of downs as again the punt was blocked by the Vikings who moved the ball to the Peru State 12-yard line. Peru State was able to hold Missouri Valley to a 24-yard field goal attempt which was good. With 9:48 left in the first half, the Vikings led 24-0.



On the kickoff Mardarius Adams (Lakeland, Fla.) returned the ball 20 yards and the 'Cats started their next drive on their own 22-yard line.



After a short gain, Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City) found Jeremy Kaleikini (Brigham City, Utah) for eight yards and a first down. On the next play, Kasbohm again found Kaleikini for 13 yards and another first down. Three rushing plays followed resulting in another first down with the Bobcats moving into Mo Valley territory at the 42-yard line. After a loss of three yards on first down, Kasbohm found Dwight Butler (Rabun Gap, Ga.) for five yards to bring up third and eight. A Kasbohm pass was broken up on third down, but the 'Cats went for it on fourth down. Kasbohm found Tajh Eaddy (Spencerport, N.Y.) who went up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown. The point after was good by John Brady (Hickman) and the 'Cats were on the board trailing 24-7 with 4:58 left in the half.



That would be the score heading into halftime.



Third Quarter Action



Missouri Valley started the second half and on the third play, Robert Tillman (Detroit) intercepted a Viking pass and returned it six yards.



Peru State would take over on the Missouri Valley 45-yard and did have a first down, but then had a sack and fumble which the Bobcats recovered. Later, on a fourth and 24, the 'Cats attempted a fake punt with the pass following just short.



The Vikings took over on their 48-yard line and would move the ball to Peru State's 14-yard line. The Bobcats would force Mo Valley to kick a field goal as on third down Nic Harris (Salt Lake City) sacked the Viking quarterback for a nine-yard loss. The 45-yard field goal attempt with good and the Vikings led 27-7 with 6:47 left in the quarter.



The 'Cats would put together a drive which took most of the rest of the quarter. After a pass interference call on the first play of the drive, Kasbohm would eventually run for five yards on third down to get a first down to near midfield. Eaddy would then gain 16 yards on the ground and get the 'Cats into Viking territory at the 30-yard line. Later, on third and nine, Kasbohm would find Mitchel Orr (Smithville, Mo.) for ten yards and a first down to the Viking 19-yard line. After a short pass and a short run, Jackson Beatty (Garland) ran three yards for another first down to the nine-yard line. Peru State would be stopped at the six-yard line only to see their field goal attempt go wide left.



After one play by Missouri Valley, the third quarter ended with the Vikings leading 27-7.



Fourth Quarter Action



The first possession for the Vikings in the fourth quarter would result in an interception by Travis Reed (HIckman) at the goal line for a touchback.



Peru State could not move the ball after the inception and were forced to punt. On the first Viking play, Jordan Willis (Denver) forced a fumble, recovered it, and took it 54 yards for a score. The Brady PAT was good and the 'Cats pulled within 13 at 27-14 with 7:27 left in the game.



Mo Valley would move the ball down the field on their next possession only to have Robbie Sturdivant (North Platte) tackle the Viking quarterback for a ten-yard loss to stop the drive.



The Bobcats would take over on their 30-yard line and initially moved the ball, but the Vikings would get an interception. From that point, Missouri Valley ran the rest of the clock out for the win.



Team Statistics



The overall statistics were actually a little closer than the final score. Missouri Valley finished with 19 first downs compared to 16 for the 'Cats. The biggest difference came in the ground game where the Vikings racked up 174 yards, nearly doubling up the Bobcats who finished with 88. Peru State did gain 135 yards through the air while Mo Valley had 119. The time of possession was nearly dead even as the Vikings had the ball just eight seconds more than the 'Cats.



Peru State Individual Offensive Statistics



Eaddy carried the ball 12 times for net yardage of 39. Kasbohm also finished with 12 carries for 21 yards while Pool added 15 yards on three carries.



Kasbohm was 16 of 28 through the air for 135 yards and one touchdown. He did give up two interceptions. Brady finished with one pass attempt that failed on the fake punt.



Garry Fleming (St. Petersburg, Fla.) caught five passes for 21 yards while Kaleikini caught four for 38 yards. Eaddy had three grabs for 61 yards and the touchdown.



Peru State Individual Special Team Statistics



Brady punted five times averaging 27.2 yards per kick.



Victor Hubbard (Corinth, Texas) had one punt return for 15 yards. Orr had four kickoff returns for 85 yards while Adams added one for 20 yards.



Brady had two kickoffs averaging 55 yards each while Gustavo Brochetto (San Marcos) had one kickoff for 49 yards.



Peru State Individual Defensive Statistics



Willis led the defense with eight total tackles – six of which were solo. In addition, he had two tackles for losses of ten yards, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery of 54 yards.



Reed also had eight tackles – five of which were solo. He also had one interception. Harris added six tackles – three solo. He finished with one sack for a loss of nine yards and had two tackles for losses of ten yards.



Noah James (Cheyenne, Wyo.) and Cameron Schlender (Kearney) each had four total tackles – both having one solo tackle. Adams, Michael Bullard (Nassau, Bahamas), Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil), Sturdivant, Tristan Unruh (Auburn), and Ben Sode (Clermont, Fla.) all finished with three total tackles. Sturdivant had one tackle for a loss of ten yards.



Upcoming Games



Peru State will be on the road next Saturday when they head to Springfield, Mo., to face #18 Evangel at 6 p.m. The Crusaders opened the year with a 19-7 win over William Penn on the road.



The Bobcats will be back on home on September 14 when they host #2 Benedictine (Kan.) in a 1 p.m. contest. The Ravens opened their season thrashing Graceland (Iowa) 72-7.