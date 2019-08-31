Despite significant turnover issues, visiting South Alabama hung right with heavily favored Nebraska before falling short on the final scoreboard, 35-21, in season opening football action at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.



Nebraska, which was preseason rated at No. 24, broke the scoreless tie in the first quarter with a Dedrick Mills one-yard run and point after kick at the 12:22 mark.



South Alabama scored on a three-yard run and had the game tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.



A second one-yard Mills touchdown run and PAT kick made it 14-7 in favor of the home team at halftime.



Eric Lee intercepted a pass and ran it 38 yards for a score and J.D. Spielman returned a punt for 76 yards and those plays seemed to have Nebraska in control at 28-7.



South Alabama continued to fight by scoring at the 7:32 mark of the third quarter and again at the 3:02 mark to make the count 28-21.



Nebraska sealed the game with a sack and fumble recovery in the end zone. Alex Davis had the touchdown recovery for the Huskers.



While the score did not favor the visitors, a number of stat categories did favor the Jags as South Alabama had more first downs, a better third down conversion rate, more total yards including more passing yards, more sacks and less penalties.



It was the turnover category that hurt South Alabama as the Jags had three interceptions and lost two fumbles.



Adrian Martinez finished 13-of-22 passing for Nebraska with 178 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Cephus Johnson countered at quarterback by going 19-of-34 for 231 yards and two scores with two interceptions. A back up quarterback had the Jags third interception on his lone attempt.



Neither team had an individual rusher with 50 or more yards.



Nebraska will play at Colorado on Sept. 7. Game time is 2:30 p.m. South Alabama will play at home against Jackson State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7.