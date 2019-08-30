The first major cross-country meet of the season resulted in Jason Renze’s first individual title.

The Madrid runner won the small-school boys’ race during Thursday’s Gilbert Invitational, held on the Iowa State course. Tigers teammate Clay Pehl was second, followed by Rory McDermott at 9th.

That helped Madrid place among the top three in the team standings. Ogden was led by Garrett Buxton, who finished fifth, and Stephen Flynn in 11th.

The Bulldogs were among the top four, but team scoring was being worked out because of a technical issue.

Jadyn Miller was eighth individually in the girls’ race, helping Madrid place among the top five.

The Boone boys were led by Parker Newcomb, who ran 18:52, and Grayson Strouse, 20:42.

