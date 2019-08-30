Nevada put together one of the most explosive offenses in Class 2A last season and the Cubs are poised to continue that trend as the 2019 high school football season approaches.

Nevada finished last season at 3-6 overall and 1-4 in Class 2A District 7. But the wins and losses don’t tell the whole story for a team that was competing in a district that qualified three teams — Benton Community, Union and West Marshall — for the playoffs.

With record-setting quarterback Kody Kruschwitz back surrounded by some quality talent the Cubs have big goals heading into 2019.

“Our team wants a shot at the playoffs this season,” Nevada head football coach Andrew Kleeman said. “We’re going to work hard, take it one game at a time, and try to put ourselves in a position to make a run.”

Kruschwitz completed 183 of 300 passes (61 percent) for 2,247 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019. He ranked second in 2A for passing yards and ninth in touchdowns and set Nevada records for completions, yards and touchdowns through the air in a single season.

Kruschwitz will be protected by an offensive line featuring four seniors — tackles Noah Adelmund and Luke Schmitz, center Alec Sutton and guard Isaac Pantoja. Sophomore Holden Fry will fill in at the other guard spot.

Joining Kruschwitz in the backfield will be senior Lucas Rogers and junior Caden Jones at running back. Jones gained some valuable experience last season, running for 220 yards and one touchdown on 38 carries.

Nevada’s receiving corps took a hit with the loss of Shrine Bowl participant Andrew Saunders and playmakers Sam Abraham, Joven Nelson and Brayden Bottorf.

Saunders set Cub single-season marks for receptions (80), yards (982) and touchdowns (9). Abraham made 38 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns, Nelson 18 grabs fro 249 yards and Bottorf 19 receptions for 241 yards and two scores.

But the good news is the cupboard isn’t bare.

Junior Blake Bottorf is the leading returning receiver with 18 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Keaton Fry will take over the other spot on the outside and he made four catches for 39 yards a year ago.

In the slot Nevada will start Ayden Rhodes. Rhodes was a valuable player on defense last season with 38 catches and one interception.

Senior Henry Nelson will take over a tight end.

“We’ve had some players step up throughout the offseason and have made great strides in the weight room,” Kleeman said. “I believe their hard work will pay off this season.”

Nevada will run a 4-3 on defense.

The Cubs defensive line will have Pantoja and Adelmund manning the interior with senior Ross Uthe and junior Grant Higgins at the ends. In 2018 Uthe had 25 tackles and a sack, Adelmund 13 tackles and a sack and Pantoja five stops.

Fry, Jones and Rogers will fill in the starting spots at linebacker. Rogers tallied 27 tackles and a sack, Fry 22.5 stops and Jones 6.5 a year ago.

In the defensive backfield seniors Carter Franzen and Jordan Barrett will be at cornerback and Rhodes and sophomore Cael Franzen at safety.

Kruschwitz will handle all the kicking duties. He set a Nevada record by averaging 44.4 yards per punt last season and he also made 9 of 10 extra points and a 39-yard field goal.

“We have a solid nucleus of players coming back,” Kleeman said. “Our biggest area of growth will be to develop more physicality in our football team. We have the talent to be a good football team, but we have to learn how to be more physical and respond to adversity when it occurs.”

The 2019 schedule presents Nevada with a lot of challenges. Kleeman expects 2A District 7 to be very strong once again.

“Our district was one of the deepest in Class 2A last season,” Kleeman said. “Every team had strong senior classes and were talented and well-coached. I believe the district will be similar this season. I’m not sure there’s any clear front runner at this time. We know we have to bring our best every Friday night in order to win.”

In district play Nevada will host Benton Community Oct. 4, Union Oct. 18 and Roland-Story Oct. 25. They travel to Vinton-Shellsburg Sept. 27 and West Marshall Oct. 11.

In non-district competition the Cubs will play home games against Greene County on Sept. 6 and South Tama Sept. 20. They travel to North Polk for their opener Aug. 30 and to Perry Sept. 13.