Sidney graduated nine seniors after the 2018 football season and coaches are looking forward to developing the younger athletes as the fall season begins.

“I don’t like to use the word rebuild,” Coach Donnie Sears said. “To me, it sounds like an excuse. I don’t like excuses.”

There is a three-way battle going on at quarterback. Leading the packed is sophomore Matthew Benedict.

“Right now we are trying to get Matthew to be a little more vocal and come out of his shell a little bit,” Sears said. “It will be fun to watch him grow.”

In the backfield, junior Tyler Hensley, looks to have the running back position sewed up.

“He did some really good things his sophomore year with limited carries,” Sears said.

Senior Braydon Barton, has battled injuries in the past and will see playing time at fullback and linebacker, and sophomore Cole Stenzel wraps up the rest of the backfield.

With the season around the corner, Coach Sears is excited to work with the younger guys and wants to see the seniors grow and succeed. In the last two years, Sears has coached elite talent. Bryson Duncan is playing in his second year at Peru State College. Brady Lorimor signed a letter of intent at Northwest Missouri State last year and, this year, senior Thomas Wilson, verbally committed to UNI.

“I love my job,” Sears said.

“When it comes to the seniors, I want to coach them to be successful, and in the meantime, you also get that growth from the younger players.”

2018-Sidney was 5-4 last season and 4-3 in the district. One of those losses included a 35-34 defeat to East Mills (7-2) on Sept. 28.

Offense-Sidney averaged 39.5 points a game that ranked fourth in their district.

Defense-Last season, Sidney allowed 30 points a game and put up shut outs against East Union and Clarinda Academy.



Returning-Senior, Thomas Wilson, is a 6’3” 290 pound athlete who plays on the offense and defensive side of the ball. Wilson has made a verbal commitment to the University of Northern Iowa. Wilson received serveral offers that included teams like; Wayne State, Northwest Missouri State, and North Dakota State offered him a walk-on opportunity. Wilson led the Cowboys with 53 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss in 2018.

Junior Tyler Hensley, got some playing time last year and contributed 236 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns. One of the scores was a 61-yard run against Bedford.

Graduated players-Jaden Sears was the teams leader in total yards with 1,102 and 16 total touchdowns.

Christian Nennemann was the team’s rushing leader with 810 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Brady Lorimor, who signed with Northwest Missouri State, will be missed on the offensive and defensive front. Lorimor had 40 tackles last season as well as seven tackles for loss.

Sidney will be at home to face Lenox at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.