ADM is excited to announce that Larry Moklestad has accepted the position of Interim Activities Director for the 2019-20 school year.

Moklestad is a 39 year veteran of education serving as a teacher, coach and administrator. Before retiring in June 2018, he had previously been the Activities Director at Boone Schools. Some of his past experiences include serving as President of the Iowa H.S. Athletic Directors Association, being awarded Athletic Director of the year by the state of Iowa, serving as a national board member for the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association and being named to the Iowa A.D. Hall of Fame in May of 2019.

When asked about serving as the Interim Activities Director for ADM, Moklestad stated, “I look forward to working with ADM students/staff/community this coming year and want to continue and build upon an already strong school district.”

“We’re excited to have someone with Larry’s experience, knowledge and passion join our ADM team to serve as the Interim Activities Director during the 2019-20 school year. We believe Larry will maintain the level of excellence that has come to be expected for all ADM programs and activities,” said ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe. “We anticipate completing a full search process later this year to hire a permanent Activities Director for the 2020-21 school year.”