The Nebraska volleyball team begins the 2019 season with two home matches this weekend as part of the Husker Invitational. The second-ranked Huskers will play No. 18 Creighton in an in-state showdown to open the season at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Devaney Center. Then on Saturday, Nebraska will close the tournament against UCLA at 7 p.m. The other matches this weekend are Baylor vs. UCLA at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Creighton vs. Baylor at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Doors to the Devaney Center will open at 3:30 p.m. both days.

• The Husker matches will be televised on NET and will be streamed on BTNPlus.com and the BTN+ app. Subscriptions start at $9.95 per month. Both matches will be broadcast on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 105.9 FM in Omaha on Friday and AM 590 in Omaha on Saturday. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and also on the official Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

• Three-time AVCA All-America setter Greichaly Cepero will be honored between sets two and three on Friday. Cepero is being inducted into the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday. A two-time Big 12 Player of the Year, Cepero was the AVCA National Player of the Year in 2000. That season, Cepero guided Nebraska to a 34-0 record and was the Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA Tournament when the Huskers won the national championship. Cepero helped Nebraska to a 123-10 record during her career, which included three conference titles and two trips to the NCAA Semifinals. She ranks third in school history in career assists.