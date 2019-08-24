Southeastern Community College's volleyball team split two matches Friday in the RKP Invitational in Beatrice, Nebraska.

In the opening match, Cloud County needed five games to top the Blackhawks, 25-14, 25-16, 19-25, 14-25, 15-10. SCC then swept Southeast (Nebraska), 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.

Against Cloud County, SCC's Kennedy Good had 15 kills, Rachel Bingham had 11 and Rachel Malinowski added nine. Setter Jenna Saad finished with 29 assists. Melodee Schulte led the Blackhawk defense with 16 digs and Bingham added 10 more. Schulte and Good each served three aces.

Malinowski had 11 kills and 10 digs against Southeast. Bingham finished with nine kills and eight digs and Good hit for six kills. Saad had 28 assists and Schulte had 15 digs.

Saturday, SCC fell to Barton in four games and was scheduled to play Highland later.

The Blackhawks host the Jimmy John's Invitational at Loren Walker Arena Friday and Saturday. SCC will face John Wood at noon Friday with a 2 p.m. match against Graceland to follow. Saturday, the Blackhawks play Kansas City at 10 a.m. and Marshalltown at 2 p.m.

SCC harriers open season

The Southeastern Community College cross country teams opened the season Friday at the Region XI Time Trials at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa.

The men finished eighth with 207 points, while the women did not have enough runners for a team score.

For the SCC men, Dalton Ellingboe led the way, finishing 18th in 17 minutes, 49.5 seconds. Also for the Blackhawks, Thad Brooks was 47th in 19:04.5, Cody Welch was 57th in 19:27, Gauge Johnson was 67th in 20:43.9, Kurt Koopman was 69th in 20:48.9, Kyler Martin was 75th in 21:42.3 and Michael Speegle was 79th in 22:40.5.

Lexi Brown paced the SCC women, taking fourth in 20:46.7. Also for the Blackhawks, Lilly Garnsey was 28th in 26:22.9, Francis Bittle was 40th in 39:25.3 and Agatha Brooks was 41st in 39:30.8.

SCC competes in the Central College Dutch Invitational at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 in Pella.