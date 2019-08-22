Bridget Carleton is back in the WNBA.

The former Iowa State standout, who won the 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year award and led the Cyclones to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, was signed to a 7-day contract by the Minnesota Lynx, the team announced on Thursday. The Lynx are Carleton's second team, as she was drafted by the Connecticut Sun and played four games, before being waived on July 3.

Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx's head coach and general manager, was one of several WNBA coaches interested in Carleton ahead of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

“She certainly can shoot the darned thing, but I think what she's really shown is she's creative in the way that she can score. She can score around the basket,” Reeve told media on a conference call ahead of April's draft.

In the WNBA, 7-day contracts are offered after the mid-point of the season and can act as an audition for a player. Teams may not enter into more than three 7-day contracts with one player during one season, the WNBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement states.

Carleton's contract comes a day after the Lynx released forward Jillian Alleyan after her third 7-day contract.

Minnesota plays Thursday night at home against the Dallas Wings, which have former Iowa standout Megan Gustafson on their roster. The Lynx will then host the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.