It was the opening match of the season for Peru State and the fourth for the host Midland Warriors Wednesday night. The three extra matches appeared to have worked to Midland's advantage as they swept the visiting Bobcats 25-19, 25-15, 25-15.



Eighth-ranked Midland improved to 3-1 on the season while the 'Cats fell to 0-1.



First Set Action



The Bobcats did score the first three points of the match as Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) got a kill from Mallory Matthies (Omaha). Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) added a second kill from the middle on an assist from Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.). An attack error made it 3-0 before the Warriors would reel off six straight points.



Later, the Bobcats would come back to tie it at 8-8 when Chavarria put down a kill from Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.). The set would be close and was still tied at 13-13 before three Warrior points gave Midland the cushion to finish out the set for the 25-19 win.



Second Set Action



An attack error by Midland gave Peru State their only lead of the second set. The Bobcats would be within one at 7-6 after a solo block by Alyssa Childers (Lincoln) and later was also within one at 11-10 off another kill by Mollhoff from Chavarria. The Warriors would outscore the 'Cats 14-5 from that point on for the 25-15 set win.



Third Set Action



Midland took a 4-0 lead in the third set and never really were challenged by the Bobcats on their way to set and match win.



Team Statistics



Neither team had a spectacular night hitting but the Warriors finished hitting .207 while pounding 45 kills which was twice as many as the Bobcats. Peru State hit .065 in the loss.



Midland had six service aces against five errors while the 'Cats managed just one service ace and had six miscues. The Warriors finished with 61 digs while Peru State had 47. Both teams finished with seven total blocks.



Peru Individual Statistics



Mollhoff and Matthies each had six kills with Mollhoff hitting .357 on the night. Cudney, Chavarria, and Grace Frederick (Benkelman) each finished with three kills.



Quinonez Holguin led the team with ten assists. Cassidy Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) had the lone service ace for the team.



Davis and Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) each finished with ten digs while Cudney and Quinonez Holguin each added six.



Childers led the team with two solo blocks and two block assists. Mollhoff added three block assists with Frederick adding two block assists.



Upcoming Contests



The Bobcats will travel to Hutchinson, Kan., to participate in the KCAC Fall Fling this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Peru State will face Tabor (Kan.) at 9 a.m. and then take on Friends (Kan.) at 3 p.m. Neither team has played yet this season.



On Saturday, the Bobcats will face Bethel (Kan.) at 11 a.m. and Bethany (Kan.) at 3 p.m. Bethel topped Southwestern (Kan.) Tuesday night while Bethany has yet to face an opponent.