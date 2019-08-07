The sophomore receiver will factor into the rotation

Darren Wilson remembers the feeling. It was a long move from his home in Georgia to El Dorado, Kansas and Butler Community College, but it was the step he hoped would get his football career back on track. Early on, calls to home helped him through it.

“It was real hard,” Wilson said. “I was sitting in my room, and I talked to my mom every day. That's what kind of helped me cope with it. But I got used to it. I love it over there.”

Wilson grew to love his junior college home so much, he started embracing the idea that he would spend one more year at Butler before finding a Division I home. Then one offer came. And another. Then Iowa State came calling. Now he’s in Ames, and vying for playing time.

“When he showed up here, he was just eager to learn, eager to work in the weight room and our strength had good things to say about him,” ISU receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase said. “So all those things, when you come in like that ready to work, it gives you a chance.”

Wilson has a rangy, athletic body type at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, and has the wheels to complement himself. The sophomore is also in the mix at the ‘X’ receiver in preseason camp behind Tarique Milton, but offers a few different looks than a few of the other big-body pass catchers.

“You look at a guy who nobody is talking about but should be is Darren Wilson,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said last month at Big 12 media days. “The young man came in and may be the fastest receiver in our program right now.”

Speed was always a weapon for Wilson. He played football and ran track in high school, and set the school’s 100-meter dash record — 11.2 seconds — but received just one letter in football. His recruitment was slow, and the only interest he had coming out of Alpharetta, Ga. — from Austin Peay.

Wilson opted to stay home and go to Perimeter College for a semester, but sent his film to schools and got an offer from Butler and moved to Kansas. In one season at Butler, Wilson had 20 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns. After the season, he went through the spring at community college, fully expecting to be back. Then Buffalo offered.

“And offers started rolling in,” Wilson said. “I wasn't really going to take a smaller D-I offer and when Iowa State came in and offered, they were the first Power 5. So that's what I did.”

West Virginia was also vying for Wilson, but when he committed to ISU in late May, he left for Ames because of the vision Campbell presented. The Cyclones are still sorting through the receiver spot in the preseason, but the opportunities are plentiful.

“(The newcomers are) learning how we do things, how we practice, running on and off the field, you know, sprinting from every drill,” Scheelhaase said. “That stuff is new, it's new for anybody, it's new for freshmen coming in, even for an older guy, that stuff is new.

“They're learning those building blocks first and obviously, learning install of an offense and learning how we do things on the field. That's a whole lot on their plate as well.”

Wilson, who has played outside receiver throughout his career, said he can bring crisp route running and speed to the table, but noted that doesn’t automatically give him a spot in the rotation. He’s just trying to adjust to Division I football less than a few months after he thought he’d spend one more fall in El Dorado.

“We're just going to work,” Wilson said. “I don't know how things are going to go, but we’re just going to work and hopefully things go for the best.”