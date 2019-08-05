Sidney Cowgirl, Camryn McClintock, ended her high school career as a three-sport IGCA All-Academic Athlete.

In order to qualify, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.75 GPA and score at least a 27 on the ACT.

McClintock excelled in volleyball, where she helped her team reach the semi-final round at the Class 2A State Tournament in 2018.

During her senior year in basketball, she led her team to a 20 and 3 record and averaged 9.2 points per game and was the teams leading rebounder with 5.3 rebounds per game.

Over the 2019 summer softball season, McClintock pitched her way to a 7 and 3 record and accumulated an ERA of 3.82.

Camryn will begin her journey outside of high school after signing a ‘Letter of Intent’ to play volleyball at Buena Vista University.