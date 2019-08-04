Nebraska City residents, Randy and Beverly Olson, teamed up with family and friends to compete in the USATF and Cornhusker State Games during the month of July.

Randy and Beverly took part in the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championship’s in Ames, Iowa, on July 11-14, and came away with solid performances.

In the 45-49 age group, Beverly placed second in the high jump; discus, third; javelin, fourth; shot put, fourth.

Randy (70-74 age group) participated in the Shuttle Hurdle Relay and won the National Championship with teammates from, South Carolina, New York and Georgia. Randy and friends missed the U.S. record by .97 seconds.

Randy also placed fourth in the pole vault; javelin, fourth; discus, fifth; hurdles, eighth.



On July 20, with a heat index of 115 degrees, Randy and Beverly Olson were able to create some family memories with Jacob and Thomas Beck of Nebraska City at the Cornhusker State Games.

Jacob Beck and Thomas Beck are the children of Beverly Olson.

Thomas competed in the 9-10 age groups and earned a bronze medal in the Family Fun Run and a bronze medal in the Javelin.

“Thomas was excited because he has never done this before,” Randy said.

Jacob Beck placed first in the 1500; 800, first; shot put, third; 400 meter dash, fourth.

In the long jump competition, Beverly Olson placed first; high jump, first; 200 meter dash, first; javelin, second.

Randy placed first in the triple jump; 80 high hurdles, first; javelin, first; discus, first.

Randy and company was set to compete at Liberty University where the best-of-the-best from all 50 states will try to bring home hardware during the 2019 State Games of America in Lynchburg, VA on July 31-Aug. 4.



