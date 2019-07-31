Peru State football student-athlete Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City) has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) male recipient of the A.O. Duer award. The honor was announced at the Heart Summit held Monday in Olathe, Kan.



Kasbohm noted he is honored to be named as the Heart's A.O. Duer Award winner and nominee for national consideration. He said, "I am truly honored to have been selected as the Heart A.O. Duer award recipient. To be put in the same category as Chaz Dunn, Gunnar Orcutt, Marisa Pribnow, Logan Paben, Mallory Hull, Carrie Lierz, and Mitch Boshart is extremely humbling. I am thankful for everything Peru State has done for me these past few years and I hope I can continue the legacy of excellence that has been firmly established by these former student-athletes. I would also like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and professors for everything, as you all have helped shape me into the person I am today."