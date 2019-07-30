Peru State men's basketball student-athlete Deonte McReynolds has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) recipient of the Emil S. Liston award for junior men's basketball players.



McReynolds is the first-ever Liston award winner for Peru State. He was pleased to learn of the recognition and stated, "It is an honor to learn that I am the first from Peru State to ever have been selected at the conference level to earn this award."



The NAIA Emil S. Liston Award named in honor of the NAIA's first executive secretary and the prime mover behind the men's basketball tournament. The scholarship has been presented annually since 1950 to one junior men's and one junior women's basketball student-athlete who has shown high athletic and scholastic achievement.

