PEORIA, Ill. — Brendan Donovan had two hits and scored two runs, and Colin Schmid allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Peoria Chiefs topped the Burlington Bees 3-0 on Monday.

Schmid (4-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two.

In the first inning, Peoria took a 2-0 lead after Brady Whalen hit a sacrifice fly and Imeldo Diaz hit an RBI double. The Chiefs scored again in the fifth inning when Donovan scored on an error.

Clayton Chatham (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The Bees were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Chiefs' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Burlington is 10-5 against Peoria this season.