Grand View (Iowa) and Benedictine (Kan.) were each picked to take the titles for their divisions in the 2019 Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Football Coaches' Preseason Poll.



The Heart coaches selected the Peru State football team to finish fourth in the North Division. Last season, the Bobcats finished 3-8 overall and 1-4 in the division and were tied for fifth with Graceland (Iowa).



Benedictine, last year's North Division Champion with a perfect 5-0 division record, will compete on the other side of the conference line this season. The Ravens received five of six first place votes (teams do not vote for themselves) and a maximum of 50 points. Evangel (Mo.) received the final first place vote, but tied with Baker (Kan.) in a pick to finish second with 44 points each. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Missouri Valley, and Central Methodist (Mo.) rounded out the South Division Poll.



Grand View also received five first place votes and received a maximum of 50 points as the Vikings appeared atop the six-team North Division. William Penn (Iowa) claimed a first place tally and was picked second with 45 points, sitting four points ahead of Culver-Stockton (Mo.) with 41. Peru State, Graceland, and Clarke (Iowa) rounded out the teams in the North Division Poll.



The 2019 season will begin on August 31, highlight by Clarke's historic program-opening debut that will be aired on ESPN3. Divisional play will begin on October 16, with Benedictine facing Evangel as a South Division competitor for the first time since 2015.



Peru State will begin its 2019 campaign at home on August 31 against Missouri Valley in the historic Oak Bowl at 1 p.m. At halftime of the game, the 2018-19 Swenson Award winners will be recognized.