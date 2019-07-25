Despite putting runners on base in the final frame to win it, the Waukee Warrior baseball team just couldn’t produce the offense necessary and saw their season come to a close in a tight 2-0 loss to Urbandale in the Substate 1 final Wednesday night in Urbandale.

The Warriors were rather light offensively on the night yet still put themselves in position to win, making the most out of their four hits collected on the night. The Warrior did almost enough in that final frame as two walks and a Tony Oleshko single juiced the bases full, yet a fly-out and a pair of strikeouts ended up sending Waukee home early. The Warriors went up against one heck of a pitching performance as J-Hawk junior Ty Langenberg not only went the distance with 102 pitches thrown through seven innings, but he also scorched Waukee for ten strikeouts on the night.

As far as the offense goes for the Warriors, the five hits on the night came from Carson Schau, Alex Walsh, Jalen Martinez, along with a pair of singles by senior Tony Oleshko.

With the loss, the unfortunate end to what has been another strong season of Warrior baseball comes to a close. Waukee concluded their 2019 campaign with an overall record of 28-13, marking the eighth straight season of twenty wins or more.