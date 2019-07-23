Monday brought Ogden fans a memorable double feature.

The baseball team hosted Kuemper Catholic in a District final that morning, then Bulldog supporters caravanned to Fort Dodge to watch the softball team compete at State.

Rarely does a school have a chance to participate in two marquee events on a sun-soaked afternoon.

“It’s just a great day to be an Ogden Bulldog,” baseball player Kayden Kruse said. “Playing this game and seeing all the fans coming out for an early start, and now head down to Fort Dodge…”

Thunder storms on Saturday caused the baseball game to be postponed until Monday at 11 a.m.

The Bulldogs won 7-2 on their home field, behind the pitching of Jacob Craven and Kruse’s hitting.

“It’s awesome,” Craven said. “All we hear around town is the girls going to State for the first time in (nearly) 30 years. It’s just an awesome feeling to know our girls are representing Ogden, too.

“It’s a great community.”

The softball team was actually ending a 28-year State drought.

Several people gathered downtown to watch a police and fire department escort as the lady Bulldogs waved from the bus.

They played at 5 p.m., and even though Ogden was defeated 4-0 by East Marshall, the historical significance of the accomplishment was not lost on Hannah Dutcher.

“This day was probably one of the most memorable days I’ll have,” Dutcher said, “because everybody in the whole entire community was there to watch us go off (to Fort Dodge).

“That’s something I’ve never experienced before, and you really felt like you were part of something bigger than just a softball team.”

Bulldog pitcher Denali Loecker was amped to see her grandparents, aunts and uncles make the trip from Nebraska.

“It was a good day for the boys, and then they came and supported us,” Loecker said of the baseball players who traveled to Rogers Sports Complex. “It was really nice.”