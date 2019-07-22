ISU leaves next month for three-game tour

The last time Iowa State readied its passports and got a little extra summertime practice, Steve Prohm had been on the job little more than a month, replacing a legend and tasked with taking a top-10 team to its potential.

Four years later, he’s well settled in to his office upstairs at the Sukup Basketball Complex, owns a host of his own Cyclone accomplishments and is endeavoring to build upon them with a promising but unproven roster.

That Spain trip in 2015 isn’t going to look a lot like the Italy one the Cyclones are taking in August.

“We’re approaching this trip a little bit different,” Prohm said Monday after two days of practice ahead of the team’s three-game tour of the Italian peninsula. “That was so unique for a lot of reasons to where we practiced a little bit (but) kind of just went and played. We were all trying to feel each other out.

“This time, I think we’re getting our offensive identity, concepts in. Things we know we have to do. Then a defensive base. Then also I can learn about our team, too. That team had a lot of returning guys. You kind of knew what you had. I think it’s two different ends of the spectrum.”

Prohm isn’t the only one making a repeat trip overseas as Michael Jacobson (Nebraska/Spain) and Prentiss Nixon (Colorado State/Bahamas) went on foreign tours before transferring to ISU.

“What I got from that, it’s good getting out, playing against different guys, getting out of the country, being with your team, being together,” Nixon, who is expected to start at guard during his senior season, said. “It helps you grow. It helps you bond. My team didn’t have a very successful season but we still talk on a weekly basis. I think it makes you closer.”

It’s not just chemistry the Cyclones are looking to improve upon, however.

“You can definitely get better as a team, especially with these 10 practices we have,” Nixon said. “You start earlier putting different things in. You have more time when it comes down to September and October.

“You have all your offense, you know what you’re going to do on defense. So you’re really already one step ahead of the game. I think it can help us a lot in November.”

The timing works out wonderfully for ISU, which bounced back from a miserable 2017-18 season by winning the Big 12 tournament and returning to the NCAA tournament in 2018-19, but lost Nick Weiler-Babb, Zoran Talley and Marial Shayok to exhausted eligibility and Talen Horton-Tucker and Lindell Wigginton to early-entry professional decisions.

With new faces and a potentially new style, Prohm will be looking for his team to reveal what might work when things count back stateside in November.

“It will be great for us to get some stuff on tape and figure out what’s kind of best for us going forward. I think we’ll be way ahead which is good for this group,” Prohm said. “All these little things. I don’t think we have to start over. You’ve got to review in September, but they’ll already have a really good base.

“When you’ve got a lot of new guys you’re going to count on - three or four, I think - I think this really helps them get up to speed really quick. I think it will help me, too, have a good feel. Can we play big? Is this the right thing if we’re going to play big?”

Bolton update

ISU is still awaiting word on its petition to the NCAA to allow Penn State transfer Rasir Bolton immediate eligibility.

“Nothing new. Just waiting. Those things take a long time,” Prohm said. “We’re in the holding pattern.”

ISU has not disclosed the grounds on which Bolton is requesting the waiver after his one season with the Nittany Lions. NCAA rules typically require transfers to sit out one season of competition.

Prohm said the waiver request has been filed and there should be a decision in the coming weeks.