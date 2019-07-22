Nebraska junior tight end Jack Stoll was named to the 2019 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List on Friday.



The Mackey Award, named after NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey, is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Stoll made the watch list for the second straight season, becoming the first Husker to earn a spot on the Mackey Award Watch List in back-to-back seasons since Kyler Reed in 2011 and 2012.



Stoll led Nebraska’s tight ends with 21 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018, setting career highs in each category. The Colorado native had a strong finish to the season, totaling 11 receptions, including two touchdown grabs, in the season’s final five games, including hauling in a career-long 37-yard catch against Bethune-Cookman and tying his career high with four receptions in the season finale at Iowa.



The 6-4, 260-pound Stoll also played a key role in a Husker rushing attack that ranked as the nation’s second-most improved unit in 2018. Overall, Stoll started all 12 games last season for a Husker offense that ranked 25th nationally in total offense, averaging 456.2 yards per game.



The winner of the 2019 Mackey Award will be announced on Dec. 11, with the award presented at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on Dec. 12.







Huskers on Preseason Watch Lists



Mohamed Barry, Sr., ILB (Lott IMPACT Trophy)



Adrian Martinez, So., QB (Maxwell Award)



Adrian Martinez, So., QB (Davey O’Brien Award)



JD Spielman, Jr., WR (Biletnikoff Award)



Jack Stoll, Jr., TE (Mackey Award)



