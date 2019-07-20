Brennan Bender went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Mount Pleasant High School to an 8-3 win over Clear Creek-Amana in the Class 3A, District 10 baseball semifinals at Fairfield Friday night.

The Panthers (21-10) advance to Monday's championship game against Fairfield (25-4) at Fairfield. That winner plays the District 9 champion — either Davenport Assumption (29-4) or Washington (22-8) — on Wednesday for a berth in the state tournament.

Mount Pleasant's Clayton Lowery and Chase Lamm both doubled and drove in two runs. Corbin Broeker, Trace White and Jaxon Hoyle each singled. Bender, Broeker and White each had an RBI.

Hoyle was the winning pitcher. He gave up two runs on seven hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out two Clippers. White relieved the final two innings. He gave up one run on three hits and two walks. He fanned one batter.

Clear Creek-Amana bowed out at 17-20.

FAIRFIELD 7, FORT MADISON 4: The Trojans ousted Fort Madison in the Class 3A, District 10 semifinals at Fairfield.

Fairfield (25-4) plays Mount Pleasant (21-10) at Fairfield Monday for the district championship.

Fort Madison finished at 16-15.

ASSUMPTION 12, KEOKUK 0: The Knights needed just five innings to defeat Keokuk in a Class 3A, District 9 semifinal at Washington.

Assumption (29-4) will play Washington (22-8) Monday at Washington for the district championship.

Brandon Schlichting singled and tripled for Assumption while teammate Seth Adrian added a single and a double. Adrian, Nate Schlichting, Jayson Willers and Noah Wieman each had two RBIs. Willers was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits and no walks while striking out 10 in five innings.

Keokuk ended its season at 2-31.