It may have been six years in the making but the ADM baseball team finally collected a first-round playoff win Friday night in Dallas Center.

It was the substate eight, district 16 bracket and the Tigers were up against the Rams of Glenwood and the bats were flying. The bats were booming so much so that the Tigers scored 13 runs over the final three innings to down the Rams in the postseason opener 15-3.

Initially, the Tigers punched across two runs in the top half of the first inning courtesy of two bases-loaded walks to help provide an early 2-0 advantage. From there it would seem as though the game would hold a more defensive tone as neither team could touch the scoreboard for the next three innings. Then, once the fifth inning rolled along, the ADM bats struck really hot over the next three innings. The Tigers scored four runs in the fifth inning, three runs in the sixth inning, and the polished the game off with a sixth run seventh inning.

Highlighting the 15 hits for the Tigers was a three-run blast by Zach Fuller, his first of the season.

“He’d been throwing a lot of curveballs and they were getting hit a lot so that’s the pitch I was waiting for,” said Fuller. “Once I saw it I just hung back and just went with it.”

On the mound, Logan Crannell picked up the win going five innings strong. The win grants the Tigers a trip to the district title game for the first time in over ten years. They will endure a rematch of the earlier season battle between the DC-G Mustangs and the ADM Tigers. That match-up will happen Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m.