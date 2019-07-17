The Syracuse Post 100 Juniors became the 2019 Class C4 District Champions after defeating Wymore, 12-1, in five innings on Tuesday, July 16, at Wymore.

Syracuse went undefeated (4-0) throughout the tournament and finished with a 1.75 team ERA, and recorded 39 total strikeouts.

Defensively, Syracuse backed up it’s pitching staff by allowing six errors in those four contests.

“We have a lot of guys that can throw strikes and it showed in this tournament,” Coach Mark Bayliss said. “Throw strikes and catch the ball. This game is about playing catch on defense. If you can’t do that, you are not going to be very good.”

The Syracuse bats were able to take the pressure off the defense by scoring 12 runs on 13 hits in the championship game against Wymore.

“Our guys were a little more focused today and we jumped on pitches right away,” Bayliss said.

On Tuesday, Wymore took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning.

That lead did not last long after Braden LaFollette hit a RBI single in the top half of the third, followed by an RBI walk by Kayden DeGoyler.

With the bases loaded, Griffin Goering hit a hard ground ball down third base line that scored two runs and Syracuse was marching.

Still in the third, and Syracuse leading 4-1, Dalton Leefers reached base on an error that scored DeGoyler.

Micah Harvey delivered an RBI single to center field and Owen Wander picked up a sacrifice RBI, and Syracuse led 7-1 by the end of the third inning.

Cooper Carlson led off the fourth with a hard single to left field followed by back-to-back singles from Grant Stubbendeck and LaFollette.

Goering came through with a two RBI single to left field, and Syracuse carried a 9-1 lead.

In the fifth inning, Garrett Daharsh led off with a single and advanced to second thanks to a ground ball out from William Haag.

Carlson ripped an RBI single up the middle to give Syracuse a 10-1 lead.

Syracuse wasn’t done yet when Stubbendeck crushed a double to left field fence.

LaFollette got a sacrifice RBI when he hit a fly ball to right field to score Carlson.

With two outs, DeGoyler reached on an error that scored a run, and Syracuse entered the bottom half of the fifth with a 12-1 advantage.

Dalton Leefers came in the game to relieve Carlson. With two outs and the count, 2 and 1, Wymore hit a ground ball back to Leefers who threw to first for the out and Syracuse celebrated the Class C Area 4 District Title.

Cooper Carlson got the 12-1 win for the Post 100 Juniors. Carlson allowed one hit and one run (no earned) in four innings of work, while striking out six.

Carlson went 3-for-3 with three singles, one RBI and three runs scored; Stubbendeck, single, double; Goering and LaFollette, two singles each; Sawyer Brammier, double; Harvey and Daharsh, each with singles.

Goering led Syracuse with four RBI.

With state right around the corner, Coach Bayliss wants to continue playing fundamental baseball. “If we take care of the ball, good things will happen,” said Bayliss.

The Post 100 Juniors will compete at State on Saturday, July 20, beginning at 11:00 a.m. @ Tri County.