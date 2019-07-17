The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 1,883 teams that have earned the distinction for Scholar Teams for the 2018-19 academic year. That number is up from 1,862 scholar teams in 2017-18.



Once again, six Peru State athletic teams earned the honor for this past year – the most ever for the Bobcats for the second-straight year. All five competitive women's teams were recognized along with the men's basketball team were recognized. It is believed this is the just the second time in at least ten years that a men's team has been recognized. Last year, the baseball team was recognized.



The Bobcat women's golf team had the highest cumulative grade point average (GPA) for a Peru State team for the fourth straight year in a row. The golfers had a cumulative GPA of 3.627.



The other Peru State women's teams honored were volleyball – 3.616, basketball – 3.483, cross country – 3.454, and softball – 3.107. The men's basketball team had a team GPA of 3.182.



The Benedictine University Mesa women's golf team took the lead this year with a perfect 4.0 team GPA, as Tabor College (Kan.) women's tennis finished close behind for a second year in a row with a 3.89 collective GPA.



Middle Georgia State University Women's Tennis and Southwestern Christian (Okla.) women's basketball Division I tied for the third place spot on the list with a team GPA of 3.88. Rounding out the top five was the women's tennis team for Montreat College (N.C.) with a 3.85.



Leading the pack was St. Ambrose (Iowa) and Morningside (Iowa) both institutions had 23 teams represented.



Cumberlands (Ky.) added their own 21 teams as scholars. Baker (Kan.), Concordia (Neb.), Indiana Tech, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), St. Francis (Ill.) all contributed 20 Scholar-Teams.



For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar-Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.



Peru State's new athletic director Wayne Albury was pleased with the official announcement. He stated, "To once again have the most teams ever to be recognized is quite an accomplishment by our athletic programs. Our student-athletes understand the term 'student-athlete' and have worked hard to earn this honor."



It should be noted that although not competitive at this time, the Bobcat cheerleading squad had a team grade point average of 3.16. Starting this coming fall, Peru State is offering a competitive cheer program.