Thanks to some more late-inning heroics, the ADM baseball team picked up their 11th win of the season with a 5-1 victory over Creston at home Monday night.

It was the all-around night the Tigers were looking for as they collected nine hits while holding Creston to just two hits all night. Helping the cause offensively, Chase Anderson made the most out of his one hit driving in two runs while Tate Stine-Smith and Zach Fuller both produced two hits each.

ADM had to fight their way back from a 1-0 third inning deficit but they did just that by producing a two-run fifth inning and a three-run sixth inning. Joe Finnegan initiated the scoring for the Tigers and rewarded singles by Chase Anderson and Tate Stine-Smith with an RBI single to tie up the game. Stine-Smith came around to score shortly after to give ADM the lead 2-1.

The Tigers then broke out a three-run inning in the sixth and did so efficiently drawing in those three runs despite just one hit in the inning. Junior Jaxson Millsap had a strong night with runners in scoring position and delivered on his ninth RBI of the season on a single to left. Millsap was one of the next two runners to cross the plate in the sixth during Chase Anderson’s at-bat all courtesy of a Creston error. Ethan Juergens also came around to score and with that, the Tigers held a 5-1 lead which they would ride until the game end for the win.

On the mound, it was pitching by committee effort that held a Creston team averaging nearly seven hits a game to a mere two Monday night. The trio of pitchers combined for seven strong innings complete with a single game-high 15 combined strikeouts and just three walks, all while limiting Creston batters to a batting average of 0.077. Zach Fuller picked up the win with five strikeouts (all swinging strikeouts) through three innings pitched. Logan Crannell produced one of his season-high marks in strikeouts with eight on the night despite allowing one run to score under his watch. The junior now has 78 strikeouts total on the season.

The win gives the Tigers an overall record of 11-15. Next up will be their final home match-up of the season as they welcome in non-conference foe Pella to Tiger Field tonight. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.