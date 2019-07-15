Purdy is up for the Maxwell Award, Bailey the Bednarik Award

Watch list season rolls on with a couple more Iowa State football players finding their way into the mix.

Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy and senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey were named to the Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award watch lists, respectively, ISU said Monday in a release.

The Maxwell Award recognizes the top college football player in the country while the Bednarik Award recognizes the best defensive player.

Purdy produced a 7-2 record as the primary quarterback for the Cyclones in 2018, setting program marks in completion percentage (66.4) and 300-yard passing games (three). The Gilbert, Ariz. native threw for 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns in the final nine games.

Bailey is tied for the ISU lead in career sacks (18.5) and ranks third in the NCAA FBS in that category. The Jacksonville, Fla. native has started 33 games the last three seasons and has 31.5 career tackles for loss.

ISU will be at Big 12 media days in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.