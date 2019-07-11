Peru State head volleyball coach Laurie Schroeder has released her 2019 Bobcat volleyball recruit list.



Schroeder has constructed a class of eight newcomers who will join 12 returners. Four of the commits are freshmen while the other four are transfers.



The four transfers include Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.), Cassie Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Savanna Davis (Anchorage, Alaska), and Dawson Sharman (Sidney). The four freshmen are Jaime Copenharve (Omaha), Grace Frederick (Benkelman), Mattie Nichols (Auburn), and Randee Witt (Salem).



A junior opposite hitter, Chavarria is transferring from Gavilan College in Gilroy, Calif. Gavilan finished the season 30-2 last year with a perfect 12-0 Nor-Cal Conference record. The Rams finished third in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) championships. The CCCAA consists of 93 teams in the state. Chavarria was named to the second team All-Coast Conference South Division.



Cassie Davis is a 5-5 junior setter who played last season at Ave Maria University in Ave Maria, Fla. Davis served as Ave Maria's main setter in 2018 as she played in 22 matches and 82 games. She led the Gyrenes with 415 assists, the tenth best in school history. In addition, Davis logged 181 total digs and recorded five double-doubles. She finished ranked fifth in Ave Maria history in career assists.



Another junior, Savanna Davis is a 6-1 middle hitter who played at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen, Wash. A graduate of South Anchorage High School, Davis played in all 42 matches for the Chokers. She finished with 239 kills and 83 total blocks – 32 of which were solo.

Dawson Sharman, a 5-9 junior outside hitter, played last fall at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington, Wyo. Sharman, a Potter-Dix High School graduate, played in all 31 matches for the Lancers last season. She averaged 2.18 kills per set. Sharman had 15 kills in two different matches for Eastern Wyoming. She earned academic all-region awards both years.



Copenharve is an opposite/middle who played at Omaha Northwest High School. The 6-0 player finished the season with the third-best hitting percentage as she finished the campaign with a .340 mark. Copenharve earned all-state honorable mention in the Omaha World-Herald.



A Dundy County-Stratton High School graduate, Frederick is an outside/middle hitter. An all-state honorable mention in both major papers following the 2018 season. Frederick finished the 2018 campaign averaging 11.8 kills per set while hitting .225. The 6-0 also played basketball for the Tigers which finished as runners-up in the Nebraska D-1 State Championship.



A setter, Witt played for Falls City Sacred Heart High School. Like her new teammate, Frederick, Witt also earned all-state honorable mention in both major papers while playing for the Irish. The 5-7 Witt helped lead her team to the Nebraska D-2 volleyball state championship where the Irish lost in the first round. In addition, she was a part of Sacred Heart's Nebraska D-2 State Runner-up team.



Nichols will redshirt this season after concluding her career while playing for Johnson-Brock High Schools. She anticipates playing libero in college after playing outside hitter for the Eagles which went to four straight Nebraska D-1 volleyball tournaments. Johnson-Brock won three state championships before finishing third this past season.



The 20 players will look to improve upon the Bobcats' 12-21 record from 2018 and to improve upon their Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) mark as well. The 'Cats finished last season with an 8-10 mark which placed them right in the middle of the Heart in seventh place.











