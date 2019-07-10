The long ball highlighted the night for the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team Tuesday night as the Mustangs took part in the second of a three-game road trip in Harlan.

Within the confines of Jim Goeser Field, junior Bryce Jermier light up Cyclone pitching to the tune of three hits in three trips to the plate complete with three runs driven in on top of the pair of home runs blasted.

Jermier’s offense came late in the contest and both home runs were quite needed especially after Harlan jumped out to an early 2-0 lead following the second inning of action. Jermier’s first piece of offensive production came in the fourth inning as the Mustangs were staring down a fourth consecutive scoreless inning. That’s when Bryce stepped up and drilled the baseball over the fence for his third home run of the season. It was a swing that has held consistency for the majority of the season and that Mustang head coach Byron Peyton has been quite fond of all season long.

“Bryce has a real compact and mechanically sound swing,” said Peyton. “There’s always things to improve in everybody’s swing but Bryce has a swing that doesn’t need a whole lot of tweaking if at all. That swing will really help us out as we go through the season.”

Even with the focus squarely on Jermier, it was a team effort in the win which included a big top half of the sixth as Dallas Center-Grimes drove in four runs to claim a 6-2 lead. The host Harlan Cyclones did all they could to mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh but five Mustang runs across the final two innings was enough padding to capture the win. The last run collected by the Mustangs came in the top half of the seventh and came via the second long ball of the night by Jermier which at the time boosted the Mustang lead up to a 7-2 advantage.

In total, it was a great team effort offensively as the Mustangs collected a single-game season-high 15 hits spanning across nine different batters. Others who had a big night for Dallas Center-Grimes included Isaac Boley who collected three hits in five trips to the plate while Luke Rankin had a breakout game going two-for-four with one run batted in, a walk, and collected his second stolen base of the season. In total, there were four Mustang batters who collected two hits or more along with Logan Smith who went 2-for-four while crossing the plate once himself.

Of the seven RBI’s on the night, Bryce Jermier led the way with three RBI’s followed by Colby Wigham, Cody Hall, Zach Beekmann, and Luke Rankin, all of whom earned one RBI each.

There was a lot of comfort found on the mound for the future Buena Vista star Garrett Anderson who struck out six Cyclone batters across his five-plus innings pitched as he collected his seventh win of the 2019 campaign. Anderson’s six strikeouts officially brings his season strikeout total to 47. Under his watch, the Mustangs did not surrender an earned run while suffering just one walk and five hits.

The win brings the Mustang record to a mark of 21-10 marking the first time since the 2014-15 season that Dallas Center-Grimes baseball has collected a 20 plus win season. Along with another 20 plus win season, the Mustangs will also be seeking a conference title. As it stands now, the Mustangs lead the Little Hawkeye Conference with a conference best 14 wins and a conference low five losses. The Mustangs have just a single doubleheader left in conference play as they will travel to Norwalk Middle School on Saturday, July 13.

They will now seek to capture a few more wins before postseason play begins which will send them right back to Mustang Field where they will be laying host to non-conference foe Creston Friday, July 19 beginning with first pitch at 7 p.m.