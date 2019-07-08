The Sidney Cowgirls' have won seven of their last eight games and head into Regional play on a four game winning streak.

On the offensive side, Sidney has averaged eight runs per game, and have allowed four runs per game defensively, during those eight contests.

Sidnie Baier went 3-for-4 with three RBI during a 12-5 victory over Stanton on Monday, July 1, at Sidney.

Stanton took a 3-1 lead as the game proceeded to the bottom half of the third.

Sidney unleashed by scoring eight unanswered runs in the third, and fourth inning, to take a 9-3 lead.

The Cowgirl’s scored three more runs in the sixth and went on to secure the seven run win.

Designated hitter, Danica Laumann, was 3-for-5 from the plate. Laumann added three singles and two RBI.

Faith Brumbaugh added three singles; Jolie Sheldon, two singles; Olivia Larsen and Myra Rodriguez, each with a double; Makenna Laumann and Mia Foster, each with a single.

Sidney scored 12 runs on 15 hits. Stanton scored five runs on five hits.

RBI: Sheldon, two; Foster, Larsen and Rodriguez, one each.

Runs: Makenna Laumann, three; Rodriguez and Baier, two each; Larsen, Camryn McClintock, Faith Brumbaugh, Danica Laumann and Madison Kingery, one each.

Larsen picked up the win. Larsen allowed five hits, five runs, one earned and three strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Sidney 8 St. Albert 4

The Cowgirls’ scooped up their 12th win on the season behind a complete game performance by Camryn McClintock during an 8-4 win on Tuesday, July 2, at Sidney.

McClintock allowed four hits and four runs, two earned, in seven innings of work to earn the win.

Down 2-0, Sidney busted out three runs in the bottom of the third to take a one run lead.

St. Albert tied the game at four a piece in the fifth by scoring two runs.

Sidney scored four runs in the bottom half of the sixth and held on for the victory.

Sidney scored eight runs on six hits. St. Albert scored four runs on four hits.

Faith Brumbaugh was 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI; Jolie Sheldon, double; Myra Rodriguez, Makenna Laumann and Danica Laumann, each with singles.

RBI: Sheldon, Rodiguez, Makenna Laumann and Danica Laumann, one each.

Runs: McClintock, Faith Brumbaugh and Rodriguez, two each; Sheldon and Makenna Laumann, one each.

Sidney (13-9) will face Underwood (15-9) in the Regional Tournament on Wednesday, July 10, at Sidney starting at 7 p.m.