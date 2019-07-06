ALLEMAN — As North Polk trotted back onto its home field fresh off an 8-1 win to take a few more practice reps, the Ames High baseball team knelt on the outfield grass just off the first base line. Things, by and large, had gone sideways. Not only in the game it had just finished, but off it.

Seven wins was obviously not where the Little Cyclones hoped to be entering the final full week of the regular season, but coach Brett Fuller knows it's a process to build culture properly. So what he saw at times in the loss to the Comets on Friday night was disheartening.

“I didn't talk anything about the game,” Fuller said. “I talked more about getting back to that, being disciplined and what the expectations are. We gave them a little homework assignment for the weekend. That's what I'm most frustrated with, not necessarily how we played, but how we're getting away from those core values.”

Fuller laid out his expectations in their entirety for the team to hear in the 20 minutes that followed the loss — the fifth straight for Ames (7-22). He invited players to step up and speak, some of whom took the opportunity. What he wants is accountability, and so do a few of the seniors in particular, who see their high school careers ending this month.

“There are a lot of times when we get down on ourselves or somebody gets down, you can definitely tell how much that affects us in the field or at bats,” senior Josh Ylonen said. “I feel like people are OK with being mediocre or average on this team, and that's something we have to change. We're changing the culture and that's what we have to do.”

The results on the field Fuller has seen all too frequently this summer aren't for a lack of effort within the lineup. It's the attention to detail that is still inconsistent.

Nathan Griffin was good, but not quite special like he was against Des Moines East, allowing four hits and four runs in five innings of work. The defense helped him out a little — Ylonen had a couple tough, over the shoulder catches in right — but still couldn't quite come up with a big enough play to stymie a Comets offense that averages just shy of .300 hitting as a unit.

North Polk took a 2-0 lead in the first after a hit, couple walks and passed balls, but it was the two-run home run by Mark Cox in the third that was ultimately the nail in the coffin.

“We're going to hold everyone accountable from now until the very end of the season; our last out, and hopefully that's in the state tournament,” Fuller said. “But we're just revisiting that and had some horsing around in the dugout tonight we had to address.

“And being mentally ready to play. I don't think we came ready to play, ready to compete against one of the best 3A teams in the state. That was our message to the players and hopefully we're going to learn from it.”

Ames is back on the road next week at Dowling Catholic on Monday and Des Moines Roosevelt in search of CIML wins. Ylonen wants to be a resource his other teammates can turn to in these final weeks, but knows most of what will help the Little Cyclones lies in the space between their ears.

“You make a few errors and it happens to everybody, but one of the things I've learned in the past is it's all a mental game,” Ylonen said. “If you can control your mental health in the game, you can keep calm when you're doing bad. You can control your breathing and if you just keep working on it, your time will come.”