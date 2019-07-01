The Sidney Cowgirls took home the 2019 Corner Conference title after defeating Fremont-Mills 11-6 on Friday, June 28.

Trailing to Fremont-Mills 3-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning, Sidney busted out eight runs. Sidney added three runs in the sixth and led 11-3 heading into the bottom half of the seventh. Olivia Larsen was able to close out the game in relief and the Cowgirls picked up the 11-6 victory.

Camryn McClintock got the win in 6.2 innings of work. McClintock surrendered eight hits, one earned run and struck out three.

Sidney pounded out 12 hits and 11 runs. Fremont-Mills scored six runs on six hits.

Jolie Sheldon was 3-for-5 with two singles, double and three RBI; Sidnie Baier, two singles; Larsen, McClintock, Faith Brumbaugh, Myra Rodriguez, Makenna Laumann and Presley Brumbaugh, each with singles. RBI: Danica Laumann, two; Faith Brumbaugh, Rodriguez, Makenna Laumann, and Emily Hutt, one each.

Sidney 7 Griswold 6

The Cowgirls won in walk-off fashion on Thursday, June 27. Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth, Sidney scored one run to advance to the Corner Conference championship. Jolie Sheldon went 2-fo-3 with two singles and two RBI; Faith Brumbaugh added two singles; Olivia Larsen, Camryn McClintock, Makenna Laumann and Sidnie Baier each with singles. Larsen and McClintock combined for the pitching totals. Larsen threw three innings and allowed two hits and three runs. McClintock tossed three innings and gave up three runs on three hits.