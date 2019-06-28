Nate Spear was looking for a way to jump-start his golf game as he prepares for his upcoming sophomore season on the links for the Burlington High School boys golf team.

Spear, who had a banner freshman season for the Grayhounds last fall, turned things around earlier this week at the State Farm Youth Classic in Bloomington, Illinois.

After carding an 83 in rainy conditions on Monday at Prairie Vista Golf Course, Spear went to the range and worked on his long irons.

The extra work paid off. On Tuesday, Spear carded a 1-over-par 73 — the best round of the tournament — and vaulted from eighth place to second in the championship flight of the Division 6B.

Spear finished with a 156 total, four shots behind Wade Schacht of Springfield, Illinois.

It was just the kind of round Spear needed heading into a busy month of golf leading up to the BHS season.

"The first day it was pouring rain on the back nine and I ended up shooting an 83, which wasn't bad. I was in eighth place," Spear said. "On the second day something just clicked and I went from eighth to second. I was hitting the ball really good that day, one of the best I have veer hit."

After Monday's round, Spear decided to hit the range to dial in his irons. It paid off in the second round.

"I didn't hit my short wedges or my driver. I spent the whole warmup just hitting my irons," Spear said. "My irons were way better. I hit a lot more greens. I'm not sure why, but it helped a lot."

Nowhere was that more evident than on the 14th hole, a 415-yard par-4 playing straight into the wind on Tuesday. Spear blasted his tee shot to within 160 yards of the green, leaving him with a mid-iron into the green.

"I hit a 6-iron straight into the wind and the wind carried it to within 10 feet of the hole," Spear said.

While Spear's birdie putt lipped out, he carded the elusive birdie three holes later.

Spear now turns his attention to the Burlington Golf Club Men's Championship Saturday and Sunday at BGC, where it figures to be a battle of attrition with heat indexes expected in the low 100s both days.

From there, Spear is playing in the Illinois Junior Open July 13-14 at White Deer Run Golf Course in Vernon Hills, Illinois. It is part of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour.

"I hope to do well there," Spear said. "That will help me get more recognition for college."