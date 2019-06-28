The fight is there, but the Roland-Story softball team still needs more consistency as it gets ready for Class 3A regional play.

Roland-Story had won five of six games before suffering back-to-back losses to Greene County and North Polk in its last two outings. Greene County beat Roland-Story in an 8-7 heartbreaker at Jefferson on Wednesday and North Polk handed the Norsemen a 9-5 home loss on senior night Thursday.

But In both losses Roland-Story refused to back down.

The Norsemen (8-13) rallied from a 6-0 deficit to tie the game against Greene County before coming up a run short. On Thursday they fell behind 8-3 after giving up five runs in the top of the fifth inning, but came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning and put runners on base in each of the final two frames.

“The nice thing is we keep fighting to the end of games,” Roland-Story coach Amber Doyle said. “You can see that fight is making them a better team as they go.”

On June 10 Roland-Story suffered a 9-2 loss in its first meeting with North Polk. The Comets fell behind 9-0 after three innings in that one and didn’t score until the seventh inning.

“Last time we had a lot of errors,” Roland-Story shortstop Susie Weaver said. “This time when we played them we cleaned it up a lot.”

That has been a theme for Roland-Story the second half of the season. The Norsemen are doing a much better job of fielding and making more intelligent decisions.

“We’re getting to the point where we’re playing a much cleaner brand of softball,” Doyle said. “If watch over the scope of the second half of the year we’ve had more clean innings and stronger execution overall.”

But there is still some work to do.

Against North Polk the Norsemen had four errors. Mistakes on the basepaths also proved costly.

Macy Friest came up with a clutch two-out RBI single in both the third and fifth innings for Roland-Story. But each one was immediately followed by a base-running mistake that resulted in the final out of the inning.

“Every so often we have the one inning that kind of bites us where we make a miscue with the throw or we make a bad decision about where we need to go with the ball,” Doyle said. “Those are the things that add up against us.”

The good news is Roland-Story still has three games left to work on things before Class 3A regional play begins.

The Norsemen host Woodward-Granger next Monday and travel to Ottumwa on July 6 to face Keokuk and a Pleasantville team ranked third in 2A.

Regional play begins on July 10. The Norsemen have several familiar foes in their region.

“The thing that gives us a little confidence going is that there are teams in the bracket that we have beat,” Doyle said. “That makes you feel good.”

Roland-Story split with potential regional foes Nevada and Greene County and knocked off Benton Community by a 5-1 score. The Norse were also up on Mount Vernon at the Kiwanis Invitational two weeks ago before the game was cancelled due to weather.

West Marshall, Solon and Mid-Prairie are also in Roland-Story’s region. Solon is currently ranked ninth and Mount Vernon 13th in 3A.

Benton is Roland-Story’s regional quarterfinal opponent.

“Benton is a strong team and they always play a good postseason,” Doyle said. “But it’s got to give us confidence going in knowing that we’ve beat them at home previously.”

That game will take place at the Hennessey Diamonds in Roland.