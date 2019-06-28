Don't look now, but the Notre Dame High School baseball team is heating up right along with the weather.

The Nikes, who started the season 5-4 and had a rash of rainouts and cancellations, have won five straight games and now have a chance to grab at least a share of the SEI Superconference South Division championship.

Notre Dame, as it has most of the season, got good pitching and solid defense, but it was the Nikes' offense which came to life in a 13-3, six-inning rout over Van Buren in a crucial South Division game Thursday night at Winegard Field.

The Nikes capitalized on an uncharacteristically sloppy performance by the normally fundamentally sound Warriors, who committed six errors.

Notre Dame (12-4 overall, 9-2 South Division) can gain at least a share of the division title with a win over Central Lee (8-1) on July 5 at Winegard Field. The Hawks control their own destiny with three games remaining. Win out and the Hawks are the champions.

Van Buren (10-5, 9-2) closes division play with a game Monday at Cardinal. The Warriors also could earn a share of the title, but lost control of their own destiny with the loss.

"This was huge. Van Buren has always been a big rival of ours. We've always wanted to give it back to them. It's great. Go home and celebrate and we've got Wapello (Friday)," said Notre Dame junior Mitchell Brent, who drove in five runs, including a bases-clearing triple in the pivotal fourth inning.

"This was huge. We have lots of games this week. We've got six games in a row. Keep things rolling. This was really good," said Notre Dame freshman Josh Smith, who had a two=run single in the sixth in his first varsity action of the season.

"It was huge. We went down there three weeks ago and they almost no-hit us. We got one hit there, I think it was in the top of the seventh. I think these guys remembered that from three weeks ago and they came in here with a chip on their shoulder and wanted to do battle tonight. That was a good win. They're a good team. This was a nice win tonight," Notre Dame head coach Chris Chiprez said. "Van Buren was one of those games we had marked on our schedule that we thought it was going to be tough. I think this game tonight, especially putting that kind of number on the board, I think that gives these guys a lot of confidence."

"Tonight we beat ourselves. It wasn't one or two guys. It was the whole team. It was a team effort," Van Buren head coach Chad Scott said. "Tonight was another big ball game. We're at the top of the conference and we kind of wanted to stay in the race. We probably took a step back tonight. That's on us. We all own it, from our players to our coaches. We have to have a short memory, come to practice (Friday) and try to get better."

Van Buren, after leaving the bases loaded in the first inning against Jeron Conner, struck for a pair of runs in the second. Casey Yochum singled and scored on an error and Mason McDonough, who had walked, scored on a ground out before Conner wriggled out of another jam.

"We had momentum early. We scored two runs and I think the next inning we had runners on, too, and a good situation and we just weren't able to get the hit," Scott said.

Notre Dame, which scored on an error in the second inning, added two more runs in the third, taking advantage of a pair of Van Buren errors. Brent had the key hit, a two-run single to left which gave the Nikes a 3-2 lead.

"Just stay confident at the plate. We know those are good-hitting teams and they can get on base any way they can," Brent said. "

Stay confident on the offensive side. We got one run down and then got back to the top of the order and we put some good runners on base and good hitters at the plate and we take advantage of those errors. We capitalize on everything we can to get back in the game. Luckily Jeron was pitching a good game and we had good hitting behind him."

Brent highlighted a five-run fourth inning to break the game open. Brent once again had the key blow, a bases-loaded double to right-center field on a 1-2 pitch.

"I was behind in the count with two outs. I was taught to keep hitting your pitch, foul them off until you see it. He threw me my pitch and I took advantage of it," Brent said. "It felt great, especially scenario-wise. Situational hitting is what coach has been talking about. These past four games our situational hitting has been through the roof. Keep hitting in situations when we are down in the game and we'll pull through and see what we've got."

"The kid is a baseball nut. He works and works and works. He struggled a bit at the beginning of the year. I think he's finally starting to break out of his slump. It was nice to see him square up the ball and hit it harder," Chiprez said of Brent.

The Nikes ended it in the sixth, scoring four runs, including a two-run single by Smith, who pitched a complete game in the junior varsity game earlier.

"This was my first varsity appearance for me this year. It felt great. I got an RBI," Smith said. "People are able to come off the bench when needed. We've got a guy hurt right now and another one who's hurt and can't play. It's always good to have good backups."

"Last year we brought him up as an eighth-grader for district play and he came up with some big hits for us in district play. It was nice to see him do that," Chiprez said. "Josh is one of those kids who is a competitor. It doesn't matter what sport he plays, he comes out here and he works hard and he competes. You can't ask for much more than that."

With one week left in the regular season, the South Division race got a little tighter, with Central Lee in the driver's seat.

"We really harped on wanting to go 6-0 for the week. This is obviously number four, but we told the guys we can't overlook five and six. We're trying to take games one at a time and concentrate on the next game, which is Wapello," Chiprez said.

"After that first one it kind of snowballed. That's not typically how we play. Tonight I tip my cap to Notre Dame. They did a good job of putting the ball in play. This one was on us. Like I just got done telling the guys, short memory. We flush it and we come to practice (Friday) and try to get better," Scott said.

Records: Van Buren 10-5 overall (9-2 SEI Superconference South Division), Notre Dame 12-4 (9-2).