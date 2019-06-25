WEST DES MOINES -- Prentiss Nixon has a very grounded view of himself.

In a world of college basketball in which delusions of grandeur are as common as Nike shoes or orange basketballs, the Iowa State senior knows what he is and isn't.

"I'm not the most talented guy. I don't shoot the best. I don't handle it the best," Nixon told the Ames Tribune at the YMCA Capital City League on Sunday. "But I'm going to play my butt off 40 minutes. That's my mindset."

It's one cultivated after years of doubt being cast upon him that led him first to Colorado State and now to the Big 12 and ISU as a transfer for his senior season.

"I thought coming out of high school I could play at this level," Nixon said. "People didn't think I could. Fast-forward three, four years, and people think I can play at this level. At the end of the day, I still have to go out there and prove it. I've got a big chip on my shoulder."

Nixon averaged 16.1 points as a junior for the Rams, playing for former ISU coach Larry Eustachy. He was a high-usage player - taking the third-highest percentage of his team's shots than any other player during Mountain West action - and shot a middling 35.9 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range.

His NCAA-mandated year off as a transfer, though, allowed him to closely observe Marial Shayok, who used the sit-out season to transform himself from an offensive afterthought at Virginia to one of the country's most productive offensive players for the Cyclones last year, which led the Philadelphia 76ers to select him last week in the second round of the NBA Draft.

"We were roommates. We spent everyday together. We spent so much time together. We were together almost 24 hours a day," Nixon said. "I picked up a lot. Work ethic. How to approach your game as a pro. He went from averaging eight points a game at Virginia to being a second-round draft pick in the NBA. That's everyone's overall goal.

"His biggest thing is put yourself in the best situation possible so when in 12 months when I'm done, looking to try to get drafted or go to the next level somewhere, I did everything I could do, everything I can do, that I didn't leave anything behind."

That work has been noticed around the Sukup Basketball Complex.

"He put a lot of time in, like Marial, to where I think he feels really good from three," ISU coach Steve Prohm told the Ames Tribune last month. "Hopefully he can be a double-figure scorer for us on the perimeter.

"He's in the gym every day. I think it'll really pay off for him. It's good we've got that culture to where guys are going to get in the gym and work. The guys that have done that, they're having great success."

While Nixon has worked on upgrading his offensive game, it's the other end of the floor where he's expected to make the biggest contribution for the Cyclones.

"He can really lead the defensive group from the perimeter," Prohm said. "He's got great toughness. He can really guard the ball. He'll give up his body, he'll get on the floor. He gives us a guy that can take (either guard) of the other team and really limit those guys."

Nixon averaged 1.5 steals per game as a junior at Colorado State, nearly twice as many as he had his sophomore season.

Excelling defensively — and with hustle — has been a staple of Nixon's game since he came through the ranks in the Chicagoland area.

"That's always me, since I was a child," Nixon said. "I was one of those kids that was always on the floor diving for balls, diving over scorers' tables. Defensively, when you're 6-foot-1, you've got to have something to you. You've got to bring something to the table. I think I bring a lot of dog on the floor. I like to chirp a little bit. I just like to get going, get my teammates going, get the energy going."

He's drawn inspiration from another Chicago product, and a player Big 12 fans know — and, outside of Morgantown, grew to dislike — well, in Jevon Carter, who parlayed his defense and toughness into the rotation of the Memphis Grizzlies last season in his rookie year.

"Everyone can score. At this level, we can all do that. We can put the ball in the basket," Nixon said, "but what separates you from the next man? Growing up in Chicago, being around guys like Jevon Carter. He's in the NBA because he plays defense. It's possible to get there as an undersized guard who doesn't pass the best or doesn't shoot the ball the best but if you can go out there for 40 minutes and say, 'He's not going to score on me,' that'll take you a long way."