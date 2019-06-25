If you coach long enough, you see a lot of different things happen on a softball field.

On Monday night, Ames coach Gary Gorman saw quite the variety in just a span of a few hours.

After sitting through a lengthy rain delay in the fourth inning, the Little Cyclones rallied twice, the second time scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun Urbandale, 8-7. In the nightcap, Ames pitcher Jewels Buss nearly took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before a late offensive eruption propelled the Jayhawks to 8-1 win to earn a split of the doubleheader.

Gorman, in his 20th year of coaching, couldn’t remember another doubleheader quite like it.

“I was proud of the way we came back,” he said. “The delay was kind of ironic, because on this field, when we have a delay of an hour, hour and 15 minutes or whatever it was, the umpires by then say no, we’re moving on. Tonight they were very adamant that we are going to stay get these games in and I’m glad they did because we came out of it with a split.”

Izzy Rogers drove home Hope Morken with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to complete their rally.

Urbandale led 4-1 in the first game when torrential rain began to fall and lightning was spotted between the top and bottom half of the fourth inning.

When play resumed, Ames’ offense quickly plated a pair to pull within a run.

Brylie Anderson reached on a fielder’s choice and moved up when Hope Morken was hit by a pitch. Ellie Lynch scored Anderson with a single, and Morken scored on a throwing error to make it 4-3.

Ames loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, but Kristen Morken’s fly ball was caught in shallow left field and the Jayhawks got a second out on the play with a run-saving throw home.

Urbandale used its power to plate three in the top of the sixth when Grace Albrecht doubled in a run and Lily Burkhead followed with a two-run homer to left, making it 7-3.

But the Little Cyclones rallied again in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with no outs.

A groundout by Kristen Morken scored a run, and Anderson followed with a bloop single to left, scoring another. Hope Morken then hit a line drive off of the left arm of pitcher of Lauren Stice, scoring Lauren Wingert from third. Morken was safe at first as the ball ricocheted away from Urbandale’s infielders, leaving two on with still just one out.

Stice left the mound with an injury and was replaced by Dharma Fulton, who had started the game.

Lynch grounded out and Mescher walked, loading the bases for Rogers with two outs. Rogers hit a bouncer to second base, and the throw to first was wide and hit the fencing behind the bag, allowing Anderson to score from third and a husting Hope Morken to score the winning run from second.

“We think two outs, two bases for everything,” Hope Morken said. “If the ball is in play, we’re going. You’ve got to be aggressive (in that situation) because there’s nothing to lose.”

Karlie Hill had three hits in the opener to lead Ames.

The nightcap featured less offensive fireworks, and quickly turned into a pitcher’s duel between Ames’ Jewels Buss and Urbandale’s Isabel Staton.

Buss cruised through the first four outs, but a walk and two wild pitches led to Urbandale’s first run. She got two strikeouts to limit the damage, though, stranding a runner at third to end the inning.

Neither pitcher gave up a hit until the bottom of the third inning, when Anderson beat out an infield single that died perfectly a few feet up the first base line. Ames couldn’t get Anderson moved around after her steal of second base, and left her stranded there.

Urbandale, meanwhile, scored another run in the fourth without needing a hit. A high throw to first base that landed outside the fence sent Ashley Pearson to second base, she moved to third on a fly out and scored on Taylor Hinkhouse’s sacrifice bunt.

Buss didn’t allow a hit until Kennedy Hill lined a hart-hit ball to left field with two outs in the sixth. Staton followed two batters later with a bases-clearing three-run double. Urbandale would tack on a few more runs in the seventh, and the Little Cyclones didn’t have another late rally in them.

Though Gorman would have liked to get the sweep Monday, he liked what he saw for most of the evening nonetheless on what turned out to be a memorable night.

“I was happy in that first game that we were able to come back and get the win,” he said. “It was a big one for us. We came out did what we did what we said (we wanted to), shut them down in the first inning and then get back on them with the bats. But we just didn’t get it done with them in the second game. Our aggressiveness at the plate went away, and we found ourselves behind in the count a lot.”

Ames 8, Urbandale 7 (first game)

U-130 003 7 9 2

A-001 2005 8 9 2

Urbandale 8, Ames 1 (second game)

U-010 103 2-8 6 1

A-000 001 0-1 2 2