IOWA CITY — Sometimes in football recruiting, you latch on with a leader and good things happen. It has to be someone who's not afraid to put himself out there. Someone who has a sense of nuance and who's been through one of the most difficult decisions young, athletic, football-playing kids go through.

And then that someone goes to work for you in recruiting. If that someone is a quarterback, awesome. Natural leader, exactly what you're shooting for.

Pretty much what Iowa got when Deuce Hogan committed in late June.

The 6-4, 205-pounder picked the Hawkeyes over Georgia, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Tennessee. Last season for Faith Christian in Grapevine, Texas, Hogan threw for 1,514 yards and 18 TDs. In his Faith Christian career, Hogan has 70 TD passes to 26 interceptions and 5,837 passing yards.

"In terms of offense, it's a true prostyle," Hogan told HawkeyeReport.com after his commitment was announced. "It's going to force defenses to account for the run and as soon as they do I'm going to make them pay."

There it is.

"Yes sir, I would say that I have a very outgoing personality," Hogan said this week. "It's very easy for me to reach out to y'all and to other recruits."

If you made wallpaper out of Hogan's Twitter timeline, it would be the most popular wallpaper in all of eastern Iowa.

It's basically retweets of players who have recently committed to the Hawkeyes for the 2020 class, including Marshall, Minn., defensive end Yahya Black (6-5, 250), wide receiver Quavon Matthews and defensive back Keylen Gulley (both of whom are from Largo, Fla., High School where former Iowa safety Marcus Paschal is head coach).

And then there are the interactions. Matthews tweeted back to Hogan, "Can't wait to get to work."

When offensive lineman Mason Richman committed in June, the 6-5, 256-pounder from Kansas tweeted to Hogan, "Time to get to work!" When Canadian tight end prospect Theo Johnson tweeted that Iowa was in his top seven, Hogan responded with "Yessir!" You can kind of feel a trademark coming on with Hogan and "Yessir," but it means good things happened for the Hawkeyes and you'll probably never get tired of hearing it.

Chicago running back Leshon Williams committed in May, Hogan welcomed him with a tweet that read "Welcome family" with two baby chick emoji (that's the best emoji for the Hawkeyes, still, in 2019).

Winona, Minn., defensive end Aaron Witt recently decommitted from Minnesota and gave the Hawkeyes a look. Hogan has this for that: "What rhymes with 'reopening recruitment' and starts with H ... HAWKEYES." Also with the baby chick emoji (maybe it works?).

Hogan retweeted incoming freshman offensive lineman Noah Fenske's picture after winning the Iowa Class 2A state title in the shot put.

When Dallas, Texas, tight end Elijah Yelverton tweeted out his top five (Iowa, Arkansas, Penn State, LSU and Ole Miss), Hogan responded, "I would argue that there is only 1 ... make that move, family. #GoHawks"

Four days later, after Yelverton committed to the Hawkeyes, the two traded eyeball and baby chick emojis.

"The relationships have been solidified in this class by constant communication," Hogan said. "There isn't a day that goes by where all the commits aren't sending goofy stuff in the DM or just catching up with each other."

If it sounds like Hogan has always been a quarterback, in the game and maybe in life ...

"I've been 'taking snaps' since the day I came home from the hospital, so yes I've always been a QB," Hogan said with a "HA-HA." "I think communication is one of my strongest assets. I am very influential, so I seem to be able to get a lot of people to pull one rope in the same direction. I also speak and preach around where I live so it comes very natural."

Hogan said he's spoken at a "good number" of churches. He leads Bible studies and helps a company called "Atomic Masculinity," a movement that calls "the Crusade to Restore Biblical Manhood" its mission. Hogan said the main objective is to "develop authentic Christian men."

This is a high school senior who knows exactly what he wants to be. He has developed a commanding presence, which, again, is kind of what you're shooting for and need to see out of a Big Ten quarterback.

Hogan won't sign until December, but to ease your minds, he has an offer from Georgia and remains a fervent student-recruiter for the Hawkeyes.

And he's good at it. It's working. You can read the tweets yourself. The Hawkeyes have 14 commitments for the 2020 class. Rivals has the Hawkeyes ranked No. 18 nationally and second the Big Ten behind Ohio State.

Hogan, currently the only Rivals 4-star in the class, is a true believer in this mission.

"In terms of the dream finish (on the topic of recruiting) ... I don't care about stars or rankings," he said. "I just want to get as many commits as possible who are 100 percent all-in.

"When we get a whole team of people who are sold out to the program, then the results on the field will take care of itself."