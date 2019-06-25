An imposing and hyper-productive lineup carried Ogden’s softball team to three more victories last week.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 14 in Class 2-A, averaged a gaudy 9.5 runs in four games, while improving their record to 17-6.

The only hiccup was shaky pitching on the back end of a doubleheader against I-35 Truro.

A sweep of AC/GC started the week, as Ogden pounded out victories of 10-0 and 6-4 last Monday.

In the opener, Denali Loecker threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out ten and tossing 65 pitches.

Loecker helped her own cause with a homer and three runs-batted in. Meredith Adreon went 4-for-4.

The second game brought another homer from Loecker, plus a double. Adreon and Jenna Palmer also doubled.

The Bulldogs rallied from 4-1 down in the fifth, scoring three times in the bottom of the inning.

Ogden followed up with a 10-1 thumping of I-35 on Thursday.

Loecker homered, again, and Gabby Ross collected three hits. Lauren Kennedy went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Loecker handled pitching duties, allowing just two hits in a seven-inning contest with six strikeouts.

The Roadrunners answered with a wild 13-12 win in the nightcap.

This time, Loecker homered twice. Adreon collected a triple and double en route to a four-hit performance.

Ogden finished with a total of 17 hits, but failed to tame the I-35 batters.

Loecker began this week with a .593 batting average – seventh-best in the entire state – 16 homers and 43 RBIs.

She was tied for Iowa’s home run lead, with Camanche’s Tarah Wehde. Rachel Chambers of Charles City is the only player who has more RBIs, with 50.

Loecker owned a 14-5 pitching record with a 1.65 earned-run average. She had 136 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings.

Palmer boasted a .408 average with a dozen doubles and 25 RBIs.

The Bulldogs were slated to play Panorama on Tuesday. They travel to Pleasantville on Thursday.