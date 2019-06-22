Sidney picked up win No. 9 after fighting off Griswold, 7-5, on Friday, June 21, at Griswold.

Sidney made quick work of Griswold with a four run first inning.

Junior, Olivia Larsen went 3-for-4 with two singles, triple, one RBI and two runs scored; Faith Brumbaugh, two singles; Camryn McClintock, Presley Brumbaugh, and Myra Rodriguez, each with singles.

Larsen got the win by allowing three runs on ten hits. McClintock got the save by surrendering three hits, one run, in 1.1 innings.

RBI: Faith Brumbaugh, two; Jolie Sheldon, McClintock, Rodriguez, one each.

The Sidney Cowgirls improved to 4-2 in conference play after a 8-4 win over East Mills on Tuesday, June 17.

Olivia Larsen, who is leading the team with a .393 batting average, led the Cowgirls in hitting with two singles, triple, and two RBI.

Sidney had a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth before East Mills scored two runs. With the score 6-4 in favor of Sidney, the Cowgirls managed to push across two more runs in the sixth to secure the win.

Sidney scored eight runs on nine hits. East Mills scored four runs on five hits.

Senior, Camryn McClintock, was 2-for-3 with two RBI; Makenna Laumann, Presley Brumbaugh, Sidnie Baier, and Myra Rodriguez, each with singles. Runs scored: Larsen, three; Baier, two; McClintock, Presley Brumbaugh, and Madison Kingery, one each.

McClintock picked up the win in the circle by throwing 4.1 innings and allowed one earned run, three hits, while striking out five. Larsen finished out the game and surrendered two hits and one strike out.

Sidney 9 Central Decatur 4

Olivia Larsen got the win in the circle, after throwing a complete game in a 9-4 win on Saturday, June 15.

Sidney jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

With the score 6-0 in favor of the Cowgirls, C.D. cut the lead in half with a three run inning in the bottom half of the third. Larsen was able to settle down, and allowed one run in the next four innings pitched.

Sidney pounded out 13 hits in this contest. Presley Brumbaugh was 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, and one RBI; Camryn McClintock, single, double; Sidnie Baier, two singles; Jolie Sheldon, two singles.; Myra Rodriguez, double; Olivia Larsen, Danica Laumann, and Faith Brumbaugh, each with singles.

RBI: Rodriguez, two; Sheldon, Danica Laumann, Faith Brumbaugh, Presley Brumbaugh, Baier, one each. Runs: McClintock, Makenna Laumann, and Sheldon, two each; Larsen, Faith Brumbaugh, and Presley Brumbaugh, one each. Larsen allowed eight hits, four runs, and struck out three.

Sidney is now 9-8 on the season and will be at Bedford for tournament action on Saturday, June 22.