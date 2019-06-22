"Flirtin' With Disaster" was a hit song by the rock band Molly Hatchet back in 1985.

While the members of this year's Burlington High School softball team are too young to remember the song, it easily could serve as the Grayhounds' theme this season.

BHS once again was flirting with disaster in Friday night's doubleheader against Mount Pleasant at The Turf.

The Grayhounds averted disaster in the opener, holding off a late rally by the Panthers for an 8-5 win.

Disaster struck for the Grayhounds in the nightcap. Class 4A's 13th-ranked Mount Pleasant rallied to score three runs in the top of the seventh inning to come away with a 5-4 win and a crucial split.

With regional pairings expected to be released on Monday, the two games could go a long way toward determining who plays whom and where.

Once again the Grayhounds were "Flirtin' With Disaster."

"It's kind of been a little bit of our problem up to this point where we've had opportunities to win games and finish and close out and we didn't do it. We almost didn't close out the first game," BHS head coach Larry Heath said. "That's something that we have to play all the way through. These games are draining. We have to stay focused on what needs to be done during the game. It's a learning experience. We have to try to improve on that and get better.

BHS (13-11), coming off a doubleheader sweep of Fairfield on Thursday, scored early and often in the opener. A two-run triple by Carley McGinity highlighted a three-run second inning. McGinity then scored on an infield single by eighth-grader Neveah Ertz, who was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored a run in the first game.

"She swings the bat pretty well. She's learning," Heath said of Ertz, one of seven underclassmen in the lineup for BHS. "She makes contact. She doesn't strike out a lot. This is very, very important for her growth in terms of getting the at-bats and having the opportunity to be up in certain situations and get some hits. I'm real happy with what she's done."

Mount Pleasant (16-6) knotted the game at 3 in the fourth. Lyndi Vantiger led off with an infield single and Anni Liechty followed with a home run. Two pitches later, Trinity Krabill hit a home run of her own for the Panthers.

Krabill earlier flashed some leather, making a spectacular catch to rob a home run from Lydia Allen-Barnes, falling over the fence in right-center field to make the grab.

"That was pretty cool. That was good concentration. Go get the ball and catch the ball. Good catch," Mount Pleasant coach Troy Mears said.

The Grayhounds added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good, taking advantage of a dropped fly ball by the Panthers.

BHS added three more runs in the fifth. Ertz drove in Kayla Norton with a single and Makaylin Powers doubled in Adessa Brandenburg and Mackenzie Blythe to give the Grayhounds an 8-3 lead.

"A couple fly balls there that we would catch nine out of 10 times. They got away from us both times. Bases loaded once and two on the other time. That's four or five runs we give them. No excuses. We should make those plays. But it's a little different atmosphere in here. Outside we probably make the catch. But no excuses. We should make the catch and that was the difference," Mears said.

Mount Pleasant cut the lead to 8-5 in the sixth, then loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh before Brandenburg got the final three outs.

BHS seemed in control in the nightcap. The Grayhounds rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Powers doubled in courtesy runner McGinity and Allen-Barnes lofted a sacrifice fly to bring home Bryanna Mehaffy, who had walked.

Once again, the Grayhounds were 'Flirtin' With Disaster' in the seventh inning. Sydni Coleman drew a walk to leadoff the inning, something that has plagued the Grayhounds this season.

"We've preached that. That's not something they don't know. We've talked about that a lot," Heath said. "We've talked a lot about how many pitches and getting behind on a count. Then your defense has a tendency to have to stay focus and then when a ball is hit maybe they can't make a play on it. That's something we've talked a lot about. We're obviously getting better in terms of doing the right things. We just didn't get it done in the second game tonight."

"I thought this is maybe when we'll score and get ahead of them," Mount Pleasant senior left fielder Makayla Cam said.

"She's the table setter up there for us, obviously. And then (Lyndi) Vantiger did a good job of taking pitches. That was a good team effort all the way around," Mears said.

One out and a walk later, Ava Lowery delivered a run-scoring single to knot the game at 3.

"I was really proud of Ava. We needed that run," Cam said.

"Especially down in the order. It wasn't the top. It was five, six, seven and Ava Lowery in the eight hole came through. They kept battling. Luckily we had that extra insurance run because we needed it," Mears said.

One out later, Cam delivered the game-winner, a frozen rope to left field which scored Hannah Newman with the game-winning run.

The Panthers added a big insurance run when Lowery scampered home on a wild pitch.

"I knew that was our last chance at-bat, so I knew what we had to do. I told myself, 'You need a clutch hit. You can do it. Hit them in.' And then I did it," Cam said. "All I could think about is I don't want to end in a tie. This game has dragged on long enough. I know we can do this. I knew what I had to do. My job was to get a clutch hit and that's what I did."

"She was due. She had been getting under it just a little bit. She finally stayed through the middle with that one. That was a good shot," Mears said of Cam.

"We've been improving quite a bit. I felt like we had some good at-bats at times through the doubleheader. One of our issues, like against Fairfield (Wednesday) night, we left 12 runners on base in the second game. If you're going to win the close games, you have to get these runners in when they are in scoring position," Heath said.

FIRST GAME

Mount Pleasant;000;302;0;—;5;8;1

Burlington;030;230;x;—;8;15;2

WP — Adessa Brandenburg (6-5). LP — Sydni Coleman (10-2). Leading hitters — Mount Pleasant: Lyndi Vantiger 2-4. Burlington: Kayla Norton 4-4, Neveah Ertz 3-3,Mackenzie Blythe 2-3, Bryanna Mehaffy 2-4, Carley McGinity 2-4 . 2B — Makaylin Powers (BHS), Norton. 3B — McGinity. HR — Anni Liechty (MP), Trinity Krabill (MP). RBI — Mount Pleasant: Liechty 2, Krabill 1, Sam Broeker 1; Burlington: Powers 2, McGinity 2, Ertz 2.

SECOND GAME

Mount Pleasant;000;110;3;—;5;7;1

Burlington;100;020;1;—;4;7;0

WP — Liechty (5-4). LP — Powers (6-5). Leading hitters — Mount Pleasant: Makayla Cam 2-4. Burlington: Brandenburg 3-4. 2B — Cam, Powers, Lydia Allen-Barnes (BHS). RBI — Mount Pleasant: Ava Lowery 2, Cam 1, Liechty 1; Burlington: Powers 1, Allen-Barnes 1, Alivia Fawcett 1, Brandenburg 1.

Records: Mount Pleasant 16-6, Burlington 13-11.