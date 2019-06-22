Recently, the Bobcat football coaches conducted three successful skills camps for high school and middle school athletes.



In July, the Peru State coaching staff will be hosting two different team camps. An 8-Man Team Camp will be conducted July 15 and 16 for athletes in grades 9-12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. This camp is already filled up.



There are still a few spots for different schools to participate in an 11-Man Team Camp for teams which will be conducted July 11 and 12 for athletes in grades 9-12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The cost is $40 per individual or $80 if staying overnight (includes meals). This is for teams only and the space is limited.



For more information, coaches interested in the team camps, should contact Bobcat football coaching assistant Lou Varley at lvarley@peru.edu or by phone at 402-209-4787.



For more information on each camp conducted this summer, along with the required forms, please go to the hyperlink of www.perustatecamps.com.

