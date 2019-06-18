The weekend ended in a couple of disappointing outings for Woodward-Granger softball, so Monday’s doubleheader action against West Central Valley (1-15) was a nice palette cleanser. The Wildcats did eke out an 11-10 win, but the real story lies with the Hawks’ 18-3 win in the other half.

Cycling through the batting order almost five complete rounds, every batter not only got on base but had at least one run to their name. Emma Anderson, Audrey Simmons, and Natalie Weaver were the greatest beneficiaries at the top of the order, each grabbing three round trips thanks to Brylee Bice and Allie Moore’s three RBI performances.

The night was further evened out as all but one Hawk joined in on the RBI but. Even then, a positive can be drawn as Bella Milosevich drew three walks, unable to get a scoring opportunity at the plate on her five appearances. Furthermore, the Hawks struck out only twice as the Wildcats put two pitchers out in an attempt to slow W-G’s pace, but to no avail, as both let up seven and 11 runs each.

Things weren’t quite as rosy in the other half of the night as the Hawks clawed back from a 5-1 deficit only to fall short 11-10. It wasn’t without its highs — once again, Weaver had three runs while Anderson had another two and all but one Hawk got on base. But it also marked the first time W-G crossed the double-digit marker without taking the win as well, falling victim to errors in the field.

In the night’s win, the Hawks had five errors, giving some aid to Rian Jamison’s pitching while there were eight timely errors in the night’s loss.

With the evening’s split, the Hawks climb up to 5-21 on the season and officially will finish with a better record than the four-win 2018 campaign.

W-G hosts Gilbert next in Woodward on Tuesday.