A seventh inning rally lifted West Burlington-Notre Dame to a 6-3 victory over Pekin in a non-divisional softball game at Packwood Friday night.

Trailing 3-1 entering the final inning, WB-ND eighth-grader Elise Oleson led off with a pinch-hit double, sparking a game-winning, five-run outburst for the Falcons.

Kenna Davis, Lexy Davis and Alycia Jackson each went 2-for-4 for WB-ND. Lexy Davis doubled and had two RBIs. Jackson doubled and drove a run home. Reagan Engberg added an RBI. Lauren Summers (10-4) was the winning pitcher, striking out nine Panthers.

Zoey Wright led Pekin with two triples and an RBI in four trips to the plate. Ellie Ledger was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kylie Davis was the losing pitcher.

WB-ND (11-5) plays at Oskaloosa today. Pekin fell to 6-8.

NO. 3 L-M 5, DANVILLE 3: Maddie Mashek went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead No. 3 (Class 3A) Louisa-Muscatine and the Falcons repelled Danville at Letts.

Mashek had two doubles and scored a run. Kylee Sanders and Hailey Sanders both had two hits for L-M. Hailey Sanders had a double, a run and an RBI. Katie Koppe also doubled for the Falcons.

Alyssa Pfadenhauer and Morgan Waste led Danville with two hits each. Ashley Pfadenhauer led off the second inning with a home run.

Louisa-Muscatine (18-1) plays Collins-Maxwell and Carlisle at Oskaloosa today. Danville (3-7) plays in the Wapello tournament today.

CENTRAL LEE 13, IMS 1: Central Lee's Makenna Hall fired a three-hitter at Kalona and the Lady Hawks topped Iowa Mennonite School in six innings.

It was Central Lee's second straight victory and second straight 13-run game.

Hall, Macy Watkins and Cloey Davis each had two hits. Bella Steffensmeier hit a three-run homer and Shayna Niggemeyer doubled. Hall issued no walks and struck out six.

Central Lee (3-11) hosts Van Buren Tuesday. IMS fell to 0-13.

VAN BUREN 9, MEDIAPOLIS 3: Chelsey Huff ripped two home runs and two singles and drove five runs home to lead the Warriors past the Bullettes at Mediapolis.

Isabel Manning, Salena Sayre and Ella Jirak each had two hits for Van Buren. Ally Cambell went 4-for-5 and was the winning pitcher. Mediapolis scored all of its runs in the last inning. Jenna Parrott, Jenna Hartman and Mackenna each had two hits for the Bullettes. Jayde Eberhardt hit a home run.

Van Buren (10-7) hosts Cardinal Monday. Mediapolis (0-15) hosts West Liberty and New London today.

NO. 15 PANTHERS SPLIT: No. 15 (Class 4A) Mount Pleasant split a pair of games at Ottumwa. The Panthers defeated Davis County, 11-5, then lost to Ottumwa, 13-3.

Mount Pleasant (13-5) plays in the Wapello tournament today.

PREP BASEBALL

NEW LONDON 11, WAPELLO 1: Seth Bailey fired a two-hitter and New London topped the Indians in five innings at New London.

Bailey issued no walks and struck out one. Darius Whaley and Shae Summerfield each had two hits for New London. Summerfield, Carter Allen and Ryan Richey each had two RBIs. Whaley, Summerfield and Allen doubled.

Joseph Stewart, Brenton Ross and Aiden Houseman each singled for Wapello.

New London (3-8) plays at Danville Monday. Wapello (3-9) hosts Winfield-Mount Union Monday.