Matt Briggs just wanted to play well on his home course and give himself a chance.

The Notre Dame High School senior-to-be did just that on Wednesday at Spirit Hollow Golf Course, carding a 3-over-par 75 to finish third in the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifying Tournament.

Briggs won a playoff with Zach Place of Roselle, Illinois, for the first alternate spot, meaning if one of the contestants can't play in the U.S. Amateur Championship, Briggs will get the spot. He went par, par, birdie to win the sudden-death playoff.

Drew Salyers, who made the 8 1/2-hor drive from Howard, Ohio, with his father, won medalist honors and a spot in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship July 15-20 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Salyers carded an even-par 72, including a 33 on the back nine.

"I started off pretty well, but I bogeyed four in a row — six, seven, eight and nine. I just didn't hit it very well. On the back nine I played bogey-free and shot 33. On 18 I had to scramble for par. I made a 12 or 15-footer for par," Salyers said. "I was putting really well, so that helps."

Sean Curran of New Lenox, Illinois, also qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, finishing second with a 74.

Despite a rainy start and a rainy finish, Briggs was pleased with his performance in the tournament he most wanted to win this summer.

"It was a solid day. It was really tough. The conditions were difficult. I don't think they were very scorable. There was a 33 on the back nine and that is just terrific golf. The front nine was hard with the rain and then it started to rain harder. It seemed like it started to let up around eight or nine. The back nine is always a tougher nine than the front. Overall I'm happy with how I played and I'm happy with how I finished," Briggs said. "I'm happy. I never like rain delays. I'm glad I got in before the horn. We'll see what happens after the break. I don't like rain delays, no matter how long they are. It kills you're momentum if you are playing good."

Briggs made the turn in even-par 36 despite a bogey on nine. He would bogey 10 and double-bogey 11 before righting the ship with five straight pars.

"I had a tough stretch on nine, 10 and 11. I made a few mental errors. You make a mistake on tough golf courses like this and it just snowballs. You just have to see how the cards fall and see what happens," Briggs said. "I was lucky enough to be in the fairway most of the time on the front nine. On the back nine I kind of got a little wild with the driver. It started to not dry up as much, but it wasn't raining to where it makes the rough unplayable. You just had to punch out and hope for a good shot and maybe a putt for par."

Briggs, who played in the John Deere Classic Junior Open on Tuesday at the TPC at John Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois and finished tied for eighth, carded birdies on seven and 18.

"I birdied seven. I had a good tee shot into the breeze. I had to take an extra club. I don't feel comfortable taking an extra club because you never know if it's going to get higher and get pushed back by the wind. I controlled the trajectory and kept it low with a 6-iron," Briggs said. "I came off a bogey. It was a decent bogey from where I hit my tee shot on nine. On 11 I just didn't hit a good tee shot at all and that led to a double. Eleven is a tough driving hole. Visually I don't like it. It's not very inviting. I was leaking some oil. Luckily I made a few pars until I made a mistake on 17, but I got that back on 18 with a birdie.

"Thankfully I hit a good drive down the middle (on 18). That was a good cap to my round because my driver has been a little wild the past couple tournaments, especially up at John Deere. I was able to get good yardage and come up just short of the green with a hybrid and then had a good chip and made the putt. That hybrid was a make or break for my round. I somehow pulled it off and made the chip like I wanted to."

Following his round, the sky opened up and a torrential downpour, including some lightning in the vicinity, forced Iowa Golf Association officials to pull the rest of the golfers off the course for nearly 30 minutes before play resumed.

That gave Briggs time to eat some lunch and wait for the scores to come trickling in.

"I'm hungry. I want to get something to eat and relax. I'm glad I got the number I worked hard for and we'll see how it goes. I really wanted to play well here, especially since I'm from Burlington and I know the course," Briggs said.