The season may have come to a close, but the honors and accolades have just begun to roll in for the Dallas Center-Grimes girls soccer team.

The most recent of honors came in the form of All-State tournament honors earned by two Fillie soccer stars. Those individuals would be none other than junior Jaci Versluis and senior Maddie Duey. Both were instrumental in what was a very fine season for the Fillies. Duey, last year's scoring leader for DC-G scored three goals and collected six total points on 18 shots this season. Versluis had a strong season as well with one goal scored and three assists, equaling five total points scored on the season.

They were both honored following the conclusion of the Class 2A title game.