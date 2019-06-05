Peru State head softball coach JL Thomason recently announced the hiring of Whitley Albury as a full-time assistant coach. Albury began her role this past Monday, June 3.



Thomason stated, "I am happy to have Whitley on board. It is important to have someone who can primarily focus on the pitchers, but also to help us develop the first junior varsity program in many years."



Albury, an Alice Lloyd (Ky.) 2016 graduate has been a middle school teacher for the past three years. She initially taught at the Walton (Fla.) Middle School and for the past two years has taught at the Plattsmouth Middle School. During her time at Walton, she was the middle school assistant coach where her duties included working with the pitchers and field preparation.



While at Alice Lloyd, Albury helped lead the Lady Eagles to the most wins in seven seasons and also the College's first postseason victory in that same time frame. Albury earned two Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors.



An Auburn High School graduate, Albury was named to the Nebraska Softball Class C All-State Honorable Mention list.



"I am very excited that the Peru State administration and Coach Thomason have given me the opportunity to work with the softball team," noted Albury. Continuing, she added, I am eager to help build a strong foundation and create a winning atmosphere."



Peru State will be looking to rebound from five consecutive non-winning seasons and earn a spot in the Heart of America Athletic Conference postseason tournament. The Bobcats will also be fielding a junior varsity team for the first time in over 20 years.